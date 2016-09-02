‘We must shoot for the stars’ – DOT Sec Teo

Tourism targets P3.9T revenue by 2022

THE Department of Tourism (DOT) is targeting to raise the country’s tourism revenue to P3.9 trillion by the year 2022, the last year of the Duterte administration’s six-year term.

If realized, it would mean 39.29 percent growth from P2.8 trillion tourism generated in 2015 and account for 10 per of the country’s GDP in 2022 compared with 8.2 per cent now.

“We must shoot for the stars and maintain an upward trend in terms of visitor arrivals and revenues, for the benefit of all stakeholders,” said the tourism secretary, Wanda Teo, on Thursday while releasing tourism revenue figures for the first half of 2016 or the last six months of the Aquino administration.

Foreign visitors arriving in the country during January-June this year totaled 2,98 million, 13 percent more than in the first six months of 2015.

Revenue rising from foreign visitors in that period totaled P127.37 billion, representing 14.7 percent increase over P111.05 billion collected in the corresponding period of 2015.

While the growth achieved both in terms of the number of visitors and revenue earned is noteworthy, Teo pointed out that the Philippines lags behind Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam as a tourist destination despite being endowed with world-class tourist attractions.

So, DOT under the Duterte administration aims to boost foreign visitor arrivals by 122.22 percent and domestic tourist flow by 30.88 percent. That means, the inflow of foreign visitors will rise from 5.4 million in 2015 to 12 million by 2022 while domestic tourism will expand in the same period from 68 million to 89 million travelers.

The average length of time a foreign tourist spent in the country in the first six months of this year was 9.56 nights and the average visitor spending in that period amounted to P49,519.49

The biggest spenders were Koreans, followed by Americans, Chinese, Japanese, and Australians.