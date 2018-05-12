Weak ad revenues pull down GMA’s Q1 profit

GMA Network’s consolidated net income decreased by 49 percent to P426 million in the first quarter of 2018 from P842 million a year ago due to lower advertising revenues.

In its quarterly report to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), the media conglomerate said its consolidated revenues fell by 13 percent to P3.27 billion from P3.76 billion in 2017.

Airtime sales, which made up 88 percent of total revenues, caused this drop.

Revenues from television and radio airtime also dipped by 15 percent to P2.87 billion from P3.39 billion the year before.

However, operations of its international subsidiaries and digital business helped the network posted a 7-percent increase to P403 million from P377 million in 2017.

Its January-to-March performance was weighed down by “challenging market conditions” and “the contraction in [the]TV spending of major advertisers,” GMA said.

Operating expenses grew by 4 percent to P2.707 billion from P2.592 billion last year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) reached P972 million.

Total assets climbed 4 percent to P15.33 billion from P14.79 billion at end-2017.