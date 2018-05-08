‘Weak justice system breeds crime, corruption’

The prevalence of crime and corruption should not be blamed on human rights workers but on the country’s poor justice system, Dean Jose Manuel Diokno of De La Salle University College of Law said Monday.

Diokno, in a speech during the Free the Courts Forum held in UP Diliman, lamented that human rights workers are demonized and blamed for crime incidents and corruption, including the proliferation of drugs.

“Human rights work has nothing to do with our problem of crimes and corruption. It has everything to do with our weak justice system,” Diokno said.

“Do not blame the human rights lawyers or workers for crimes and corruption. Blame it on the deplorable state of our justice system,” he said. “There is no human rights without justice, and there is no justice without human rights.”

Diokno said the judiciary has a 20 percent vacancy rate. The judiciary also only gets two percent of the national budget.

He traced the sorry state of the justice system to the “14 years of dictatorship by former President Ferdinand Marcos.”

“Those 14 years under [Martial law of] Marcos produced lawyers who became glorified fixers and judges who amassed fortune, and they outlasted the dictatorship. Sadly, they continue to operate today,” Diokno said.

He called on the public to stand for the protection of human rights and its workers.

“The fight for human rights is about fighting for the dignity of human life and human potential. We should stand for it now, or we won’t have any to stand for later,” Diokno warned.