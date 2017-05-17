THE Wealth Center Award is given to Mandaluyong city where revenues continue to increase year after year. The total number of business establishments in the city also increased, proving that indeed, the city has become a wealth center for investments.

Mandaluyong City Mayor Carmelita Abalos believes that “An empowered community, competent government sector human resource, and benevolent private sector working in an atmosphere of mutual assistance shaping Mandaluyong into a sustainable and globally competitive city and an effective partner in nation building.”

“Thank you The Manila Times for giving honor to the city of Mandaluyong through this Wealth Center Award. While receiving the award, I thought of the name Tiger City that was given to Mandaluyong. Indeed our city lived up to that name,” says Abalos in an interview with The Manila Times.

Besides the developing business sector of Mandaluyong, Mayor Abalos said that they are also focusing on education, health, and environment projects of the city. “We are now urgently complying with the MMDA projects to clear the “bangketa” and constructing additional schools and hospitals for our constituents,” explains Abalos.

Indeed, with all the developments in Mandaluyong, the city really deserves the name Tiger City.

LMB