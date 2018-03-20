Weaponizing and politicizing ‘endo’

THERE is no satisfying the militant labor groups and critics of the Duterte administration on the issue of “endo.” Whatever the government does—or has done—detractors will always find fault whenever and wherever there are non-regular workers. It is plain to see that they will accept nothing less than a total ban of all forms of contractual employment in the country.

Just like human rights, the issue of “endo” is being politicized and weaponized by these groups to discredit and malign not only the current administration but also the top officials of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE). Just as it has done in many other issues, these detractors misrepresent the facts to suit their own purposes at the expense of truth and reason.

These faultfinders are barking up the wrong tree—and they know it. Contractual employment only exists because Congress allowed it under our labor laws. In fact, the law (i.e. the Labor Code) expressly permits different types of employment other than regular employment.

There is fixed-term employment where the employee renders service for a definite period of time, regardless of the nature of his or her work, and the employment contract terminates after such period expires.

Another form of employment is seasonal employment, which refers to work performed only for a certain time or season of the year and the employment is only for that duration. This type of employment is common practice in the retail, food and beverage, hospitality and related industries as a means of augmenting their workforce to meet higher manpower demand during peak seasons.

There is also project employment, which is the norm in the construction sector, where an employee is hired for a specific project or undertaking and the employment duration is specified by the scope of work and/or length of the project. And finally, there is casual employment, which refers to employees who perform work that is not usually necessary or primarily related to the employer’s business or trade, such as maintenance and security work.

All these non-regular types of employment are contractual in nature and are allowed—by law and regulations—to be performed through contracting or subcontracting arrangements. Executive departments like DOLE have no authority to override or disregard laws passed by our legislature. If these militant groups and critics want it stopped, they should go to Congress and push for new legislation to ban all types of contractual employment. But they’re not.

In view of the current labor law, it is practically impossible for the Duterte administration or DOLE to prohibit contractualization per se. Even President Duterte admits it is hard to balance the demands of the labor sector and businesses regarding the issue of “endo,” adding that there are too many Filipinos vying for a limited number of jobs.

“I don’t think that I can really give them all kasi hindi naman natin mapilit ‘yung mga kapitalista na… kung walang pera o ayaw nila o tamad. Don’t make it hard for them to run the business the way they like because that’s their money. So, something of a compromise must be… may be acceptable to everybody,” the President said.

Without congressional action, the only solution to address the “endo” issue is through a compromise between labor groups and employers. But for hardliners and faultfinders, there can be no middle ground.

These detractors also conveniently forget that it was the Duterte administration that first tackled the issue of “endo” head-on. This is why Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd cracked down on illegal contractualization by issuing Department Order No. 174-17, which expressly outlawed “endo,” or “end of contract” schemes, by prohibiting the continuous hiring of a worker under a repeated employment contract of short duration through a manpower agency.

Because of DOLE’s crack down on “endo,” several companies voluntarily regularized their workers while many others were directed to take their workers into the regular workforce. As of February this year, some 135,000 workers nationwide have been regularized and will begin enjoying the benefits of regular workers. The bulk of the newly regularized workforce comes from Region 4-A and Metro Manila, which hosts the most number of commercial and industrial enterprises with contractual workers.

This is no small feat considering that DOLE only has around 500 inspectors to check around 800,000 to 900,000 business establishments for violations. With its inspectors going full blast, the DOLE expects around 300,000 workers to join the ranks of regular workers by the end of the year.

The campaign against “endo,” however, has definitely earned the ire of some quarters. There are reports that certain groups have been mobilized, with the help of deep-pocketed benefactors, to do a hatchet job on Secretary Bello and other DOLE officials in order to derail the agency’s offensive on illegal contractualization. Perhaps this also explains why even unforeseeable misfortunes befalling our overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are likewise being politicized and weaponized against them.

But solving the most pressing problems of our migrant workers is not as simple as some advocates and pundits portray it. Aside from the lack of manpower (due to limits on embassy personnel set by foreign governments), there are laws and procedures in host countries like Kuwait and Saudi Arabia that our diplomatic and labor officials are bound to observe and contend with. I will discuss this and other related issues in a future column.