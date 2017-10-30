Weather disturbances to bring rain to parts Northern Luzon, Mindanao–Pagasa

A LOW pressure area (LPA) was spotted in Surigao del Sur embedded along an intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) that, in turn, was affecting Palawan and Mindanao, the state-run weather bureau said on Monday.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the LPA was spotted 625 kilometers (km) east of Hinaturan.

Due to the ITCZ, the regions of Caraga, Davao and SOCCSKSARGEN will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, a northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon is expected to bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains over the regions of Cagayan Valley, Ilocos and Cordillera, Pagasa said.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms. GLEE JALEA