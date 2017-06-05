Web hosting firm moves servers to PH through IPC

E-COMMERCE service provider Web.com.ph recently announced that it has successfully colocated its servers from the United States to the Philippines to address connection, stability, latency, and data sovereignty issues, through IP Converge Data Services Inc. (IPC), a subsidiary of ePLDT Inc.

With the firm’s servers being colocated abroad, it was an ongoing challenge serving Philippine clients due to connection issues, said John Henry Oseña, president and systems administrator of Web.com.ph.

“We addressed this with our partnership with IPC. They have the cost advantage along with the stability of the platform. What made us partner with them, to summarize, are cost and top-notch infrastructure,” he said

Providing Internet domains to over 6,000 clients, the company said this number mirrors the competence of its support staff which consists of Red Hat Certified Technicians (RHCT) and Novell Certified Linux Professionals NCLP, who are supported by a number of highly competent web masters, graphic designers, and web developers.

IPC noted that companies like Web.com.ph who rely on the Internet to generate revenue must have access to stable and secure digital infrastructure. It assured customers that through its telecom infrastructure and services, it will protect each client’s mission-critical data and applications and guarantee uninterrupted operations against connection issues, cyberattacks, and downtime.

Its service will cover the hosting of Web.com.ph servers in its data centers and the handling of necessary measures to preserve business continuity such as power, cooling, bandwidth, physical infrastructure, data security, among others.

Because of this partnership, the site’s clients have expressed their approval.

“Since the servers are hosted here, it’s faster compared to our competitors in the US, and our clients recognize this through the stability of their domains. Also, thanks to the happy customers brought by the enhanced connectivity and stability, we’ve had an increase in referrals, which in turn helps our company to grow further,” Oseña said.