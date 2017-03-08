Wedding Expo PH opens 30th fair season

Asia’s biggest wedding wonderland, Wedding Expo Philippines, opens its 30th edition covering the entire ground floor of SMX Mall of Asia on March 18 and 19.

Organized by Themes & Motifs, this year’s major exhibitors are Nice Print Photo and Goldenhills Jewelry with Henry Pascual as official event stylist.

More than 420 of the country’s top wedding professionals gather in this two-day grand celebration with a comprehensive showcase of the latest trends and the newest ideas in walking down the aisle.

Wedding related products and services professionals such as fashion designers, caterers, photographers, videographers, limousine providers, invitation makers, hotels, venues, florists, and others offer their new promos and great deals to soon-to-weds visiting the event.

Free e-tickets for all-day access to the exhibits and grand sale of wedding-related products and services are available to soon-to-weds pre-registered through www.themesnmotifs.com.