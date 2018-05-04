Weekend delights

When the thermometer reaches a new high and the temperature begins to sizzle, one can’t help but imagine spending a day at the beach, just sipping refreshing summer drinks, probably enjoying a barbecue meal, and curled up on the sand with a good book (probably waiting for that age-old promise of summer love).

Life comes alive with summer. But not in that warm sweater, thick jacket or long-sleeved sweatshirt. It is time to ditch them and shift to cotton tops, shorts and bikinis.

But just because summer spells laidback and relaxed doesn’t mean you don’t need to get all the essentials you need to be stylish and comfortable this season. With a little planning and creativity, you can make a splash and capture looks.

Definitely, one of the must-haves this season is swimwear. Most people are hesitant to wear a swimsuit, much more a bikini, because they are quite unsure which one to pick.

Suit your figure

Whatever your body shape, there is a style out there that will ensure you look your best on the beach. It only takes confidence and a little fashion knowledge.

When shopping and trying swimsuits, most women pay attention to their tummy. Will this piece show the bulge? Will it highlight the love handles?

Don’t worry, you can skim over your tummy with swimsuits with ruche or fluted/pleated fabric detailing. The textured volume of the fabric hides unwanted bumps and bulges. A diagonal ruche does wonders because it draws the eye to the narrowest points.

High-waisted bottoms can also be your best bet. Just be sure that it extends above the belly button to avoid having a muffin top. A one-piece suit with a plunging neckline will also keep the focus upwards, rather than on the mid-section. Try the Bandeau Tankini Top Navy Mix and High Waisted Bikini Bottom Navy ensemble from Marks & Spencer.

Want to flatter your full thigh? Opt for swimwear with bottom that has a little but more coverage. Those swim dresses and skirts are your best friends if you want to cover your thigh. Not only do they conceal your upper thigh, the extra fabric also gives a retro vibe.

Short torso? Lengthen the body by simply pairing low-rise briefs with halter bikini tops. Make the neck your focal point. The low-rise bottom gives extra distance between the pieces, drawing the eye and down the torso.

Create some curves with ruffles, frills and ruches. They add volume without putting extra cup padding. This fashion trick also works on your rear. Bikinis in bright colors and loud prints, like the Zip Up Palm Swimsuit by Marks & Spencer, gives the illusion of a bigger behind. Avoid full-coverage bottoms, instead try to show some cheek.

Wishing to have longer legs while lounging by the pool? Stay away from boy shorts and those swimwear that seem to have been transported from the 1950s.

Instead, go for a bikini with a tie-side brief or a high-cut swimsuit. Just imagine those red-orange swimsuit worn by Pamela Anderson in the original Baywatch series.

Show some more skin to make your legs appear longer. If you have the confidence, opt for a thong bottom for optimal leg lengthening.

For those who have a pear-shaped body, choosing the right shapes and prints is a must. For those with an ample backside, leave out string bikinis and high-cut swimsuits. Rather, get a solid color bikini bottom, then pair it with an eye-catching top. Widen your bust line with bandeau with bright prints or ruffles.

Gifted with a larger cup size? Aim for support. Look for styles with built-in bra cups, under-wiring or an under-bust band. Straps are crucial. Find a swimwear with wider straps an double-stitched bands to help distribute the weight.

Halter tops are great options because they give much support and boost the cleavage. Stay away from string bikinis since they would not provide adequate support for those “girls” and leave them “all over the place” when you take a dip, so to speak.

Plus-size women no longer need to worry about what to wear either. Through the years, the market has introduced trendy pieces that suit plus-size women. High-waited bottoms and tummy control swimsuits are a must.

Marks & Spencer, for instance, introduces an innovative and stylish summer collection that has Secret Slimming™ technology for a sleek silhouette for easy poolside dressing and a new found poolside confidence. It has concealed control panels that subtly flatter, with ultra-light microfiber fabric that gives control.

The new summer collection also features Quick Dry fabric, found in men’s swim shorts. It has an open structure that keeps you dry and comfortable when you relax after a leisurely lap.

Swimwear with asymmetrical neckline suit those who have broad shoulders. Shop for solid colored swimwear, with printed panels on the side.

Rather than straight-across bandeaus, boy-cut briefs or shapeless full-pieces, athletic women should pick top with cups, padding and detailings.

A little shy about exposing too much skin? Try some tankinis. It will only show a flash of your midriff. Or opt for some rashguards—have some stylish protection and cover-up with these long-sleeved tops. Just choose some fun and eye-catching designs and prints.

Complete your beach look with the Panthere eyewear, polished and timeless pieces that further represent the Maison’s aesthetic of elegance and refinement.

Created for assertive and audacious women, the Panthere pillar style features a round half-rim shape, with Panthère de Cartier crowning both sides of the lenses. The light and flexible frame, extremely resistant to high tension, is embellished with precious finishes in gold or platinum and with the signature Double C décor on the nosepads.

The iconic Panthère de Cartier purrs with feminine allure on the modern cat-eye shape in acetate. The dense contours of the frame are punctuated with the jewel feline head on both sides of the lenses, polished with black hand-lacquered eyes and nose recalling the lavishness of onyx. The functional temple tips grant maximum comfort, heightening the sunglasses’ soft and light sensation.

Beach to bar

Transcend from beach to bar with stylish summer dressing. Level up the beach feminine look with blush and navy blue cover-ups, or elegant summer dresses, shirts and culottes in stripes.

Stradivarius takes the stripes to another level. Forget about the navy stripes. Dots, different textures, and colours—combinations have huge relevance in all kinds of items.

If your preference is floral, now is the best time to indulge. This season’s flowers are bugger, come in vibrant colors and are set against new colorful backgrounds.

Sports influences will keep the adventurous spirit alive. In Stradivarius Spring–Summer 2018 collection, many different atmospheres come into play and sport influences bring the look together. Sports embraces everything, with functional pieces no longer confined to the gym but are transformed into key pieces on the street.

A little knowledge and guidance is all it takes to master that summer look. But no matter what look and style you’re aiming for, make sure you pair it with your best your smile and air of confidence. Now, sashay away!