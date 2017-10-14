Saturday, October 14, 2017
    Weekly masks

    The Sunday Times Magazine

    BY WILMOR PACAY 3RD

    No, you do not
    have to wear
    a mask on
    a Monday or
    a Wednesday.

    Yes, there are
    clowns, bears
    mermaids, lions
    sharks, wolves
    eagles, dragons
    ants, bees
    around and they come
    exactly in twos, or
    threes or by big groups.

    But only on M and
    W morning.

    Maybe, you can
    wear your mask
    when you are at home,
    when you are
    alone
    where all you could
    do is mix your chips and your
    leftover food—canned goods
    last night, with your
    suppressed thoughts
    of punching a monkey,
    kicking a dog, or beating
    a cat.

    Surely, you can
    freely wear your mask
    while you wait for
    the delivery man
    to hand you your
    box of pizza
    because nobody can lie
    while stuffed with
    oven-fresh, hot slices
    of home-made pizzas.

