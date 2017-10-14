Weekly masks

BY WILMOR PACAY 3RD

No, you do not

have to wear

a mask on

a Monday or

a Wednesday.

Yes, there are

clowns, bears

mermaids, lions

sharks, wolves

eagles, dragons

ants, bees

around and they come

exactly in twos, or

threes or by big groups.

But only on M and

W morning.

Maybe, you can

wear your mask

when you are at home,

when you are

alone

where all you could

do is mix your chips and your

leftover food—canned goods

last night, with your

suppressed thoughts

of punching a monkey,

kicking a dog, or beating

a cat.

Surely, you can

freely wear your mask

while you wait for

the delivery man

to hand you your

box of pizza

because nobody can lie

while stuffed with

oven-fresh, hot slices

of home-made pizzas.