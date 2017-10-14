Weekly masks

BY WILMOR PACAY 3RD
No, you do not
have to wear
a mask on
a Monday or
a Wednesday.
Yes, there are
clowns, bears
mermaids, lions
sharks, wolves
eagles, dragons
ants, bees
around and they come
exactly in twos, or
threes or by big groups.
But only on M and
W morning.
Maybe, you can
wear your mask
when you are at home,
when you are
alone
where all you could
do is mix your chips and your
leftover food—canned goods
last night, with your
suppressed thoughts
of punching a monkey,
kicking a dog, or beating
a cat.
Surely, you can
freely wear your mask
while you wait for
the delivery man
to hand you your
box of pizza
because nobody can lie
while stuffed with
oven-fresh, hot slices
of home-made pizzas.
