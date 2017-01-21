WEF a perfect platform for PH to advance Asean chairmanship

THE World Economic Forum (WEF) is providing the Philippines a valuable platform to enumerate the positive economic gains and prospects of the country and its vital role as chairman and host of Asean 2017.

“The WEF is a very opportune avenue to advance current thrusts of the Philippine Government as it chairs Asean—celebrating its 50th milestone anniversary this year,” Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez said in a statement on Friday.

Lopez is representing the Philippine government at the WEF. He is scheduled to join the informal ministerial meeting of Members of the World Trade Organization (WTO), chaired by Director General Roberto Azevedo, to discuss possible outcomes of the 11th WTO Ministerial Conference in Buenos Aires in December this year.

At the forum, the Cabinet official emphasized the importance of technology in agriculture and inclusive business models, access to finance and markets.

The Philippines participated in the session Innovation through Technology in Productions and Asian Market Outlook, hosted by the Global Alliance for Trade Facilitation, and in the high level session on International Trade and Investment.

Lopez is set to attend bilateral meetings and discuss with European Union Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmström the coming engagements with on the Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus and the second round of negotiations on free trade agreements.