WELCOME CELINE!

Ovation Productions

The renowned belter, Celine Dion, concertizes in Manila for the first time on July 19, as part of her LIVE 2018 Tour, that also includes Tokyo (June 26), Macau (June 29), Singapore (July 3 and 4), Jakarta (July 7), Taipei (July 11 and 13) and Bangkok (July 23). Her Manila date takes place at the Mall of Asia Arena. One of the most successful performers in pop music history, Dion continues to break records with her ongoing Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace which has played over 1,000 shows to more than four million fans.

For tickets and information, visit celinedion.com and smtickets.com.