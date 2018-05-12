Welcoming a new era in Malaysia

IN view of the results of Malaysia’s general election this week, it is not unkind to say that the outcome was a pleasant surprise, and provided a fine example of how to practice democracy on a large scale. Despite fears beforehand that the contentious election could be tainted by fraud or violence, it was carried out cleanly and efficiently, with the results being tabulated and announced within a matter of hours.

In that regard, the Philippines could certainly learn a thing or two from Malaysia’s electoral exercise, which was all the more remarkable because it upended the monolithic Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition that has governed Malaysia since the country’s independence in 1957. After a few hours of suspense, not unexpected for an election of such significance, Prime Minister Najib Razak graciously acknowledged the will of the people and conceded defeat, handing over power to his one-time mentor and former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Mahathir, a one-time BN stalwart under the banner of the United Malays National Organization (UMNO), served as Prime Minister of Malaysia from 1981 to 2003, and it was under his stern rule that Malaysia experienced much of its economic and social growth. Now aged 92, he becomes the oldest person ever democratically elected as the head of a government anywhere in the world.

Whether Mahathir can repeat the success of his first tenure in office that ended 15 years ago remains to be seen. While there is no question of his personal talents and experience or the mandate he has been given by the Malaysian people, it is to be expected that there may be a period of uncertainty and some turmoil. The Najib government and the former prime minister personally were dogged by allegations of corruption over the past several years, and many of these are likely to be pursued by the new government and Malaysian legal system.

Rebuilding the nation’s political and bureaucratic power structure after more than half a century of BN dominance will also commence, and it is reasonable to assume that this activity will create some tension and confusion as well, as happens in any government that changes hands between rival parties.

Those are matters for the Malaysian people and their new leaders to decide in the manner they deem appropriate. Those growing pains, however, will be taking place against a backdrop of a challenging political and economic environment for an increasingly integrated Asean region. The trade dispute between the US and China, growing geopolitical tension in the Middle East, uncertainty in Europe over Britain’s departure from the EU, and the unknown implications of warming relations between North and South Korea all present a variety of threats and opportunities, both for the Asean community as a whole, as well as for individual Asean member nations.

In this respect, the Philippines can welcome the new leadership of Malaysia to the regional community by repaying Malaysia’s good example of how to properly conduct a history-making election with an example of our own: Demonstrating the benefit of having a comprehensive economic program aimed at creating long-term value, the success of which so far was reflected in this week’s revelation of strong 6.8-percent GDP growth in the first quarter of the year.

The Philippines’ acknowledged macroeconomic stability is providing the country with ever-increasing opportunities as well as contributing to the growing economic strength of the region. As the Asean region is one of the biggest markets and sources of investment for both the Philippines and Malaysia, by keeping our economic house in order we can welcome Malaysia’s new era in the best possible way, by being a good neighbor. We are hopeful that after a brief period of adjustment, Malaysia will continue to do the same.