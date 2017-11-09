Well-loved lifestyle journalist writes 30

The lifestyle beat is one gregarious character less as Gregorio Pio “Greggy” Villavicencio Vera Cruz, Jr. passed away on Tuesday. He was 51.

News of the writer’s death flooded social media on Wednesday morning, leaving most in shock, as he had been actively covering events weeks prior to his death.

A proud alumna of Ateneo de Manila University—which he attended from pre-school to college—Vera Cruz made a name in the industry not only for his writing but also for his fashion flair and most importantly, his warm and welcoming demeanor to his colleagues.

Vera Cruz was the Features editor of Stargate Media Corp.’s People Asia Magazine and served as host for some lifestyle events.

CA