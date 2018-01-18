We’ll ‘win’ vs stolen wealth charges

Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos on Thursday said the Marcos family is determined to put an end to all the ill-gotten wealth cases against them.

After her speech at a meeting of the Rotary Club of Manila in Makati City, the governor said, “We want a closure on all the cases without exemptions pending in all courts” in the country.

Marcos added that all Filipinos, including anti-Marcos groups, “must move on.”

Ferdinand Marcos, her father, bowed out of Malacañang in February 1986 after he was booted out from the presidency by a popular uprising.

A few months later, charges of ill-gotten wealth and human rights violations against him were filed in courts in the Philippines and the United States.

Until today, the ill-gotten wealth cases have not been decisively resolved.

When asked what she meant by closure of all cases against her family, the governor—who is reportedly eyeing a Senate seat in the 2019 elections—told reporters that the Marcos family “is determined to fight the cases in all courts in the country.”

She said the Marcoses strongly believe that “by the end of the day, her family will win” because there are no sufficient proofs that her father robbed government coffers during his martial rule from 1972 to 1986.

Ferdinand Marcos first became president in 1965 against President Diosdado Macapagal and he was reelected in 1969.

He placed the entire country under martial law in 1972.

His daughter Imee also told reporters that “the millennials do not know the truth” about her father’s presidency, thus “the country must move on.”