Wellness service app now in PH

The wellness app Zennya spa is now available in the Philippines, offering a wide range of health and wellness information for physical therapy, therapeutic massage, nurse assistance, caregiver services, beauty and grooming, acupuncturists, and even fitness instructors.

Brian Perley, chief operating officer and founder of the Zennya app, said he wanted to create a health service that can be accessed through smartphones.

“We want to develop an application that would offer convenient and health, and wellness services,” he said.

“The system would be very much like Uber. The therapists are strategically located throughout the city near the clusters of higher demand and whenever the client books, the nearest therapist will receive that request,” Brian added.

Helping therapists

Delia Gumawa works as a massage therapist for Zennya for almost five months and works at her own pace.“Here, you have your working hours. You can stop when you’re tired, and at your own pace and convenience,” she added.

On the other hand, Annalyn Mercado has been massage therapist for 10 years but previously not a fan of any mobile application. But she found Zennya offering better working conditions.

“Compare to the usual, I have a greater salary here,” she said.

Annalyn starts her work at 1 pm and ends it at 1 am. She earns an average of P3,000 per day.

Must be TESDA-trained

The developer, which is based in Makati, chooses and employs therapists who are certified by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

“They don’t need to have prior experience, so we offer initial training which includes practical and theoretical training,” Perley said.

Zennya’s trainings match international best practice standards, and treatment notes and diagnostics data are captured through the providers’ mobile exam room system, which are reviewed by automated expert systems.

Specific therapeutic treatments

According to the app developer, there are different wellness treatments per health problem so it is advised to have the proper knowledge on which kind of health service is needed.

For anxiety, stress and insomnia, it is suggested to have light to moderate pressure massage that has been shown to decrease stress and anxiety, and promote sleep.

If clients have chronic pain and headaches, a need for high-pressure massage is recommended. Clinical studies have shown measurable benefits from high-pressure massage for lower back pain, headaches and migraines, and osoteoarthirtis of the knee.

Postural and repetitive stress injuries, depression and cancer, and sports injuries also have appropriate health and wellness services.

With full traceability

For payments, cashless transactions provide full traceability for every service and eliminate problems related to available change, invalid currency, or identity of both parties.

Bi-directional ratings also allow customers and providers to rate each other.

“We wanted to offer a consistent quality service that is convenient and affordable,” Perley said.

Zennya is available from Apple app stores and Google play stores. and can be downloaded using any android smartphone.