‘We’re doing all we can’

Malacañang on Saturday assured the public that the government is addressing the problems hounding the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT 3) through immediate and long-term solutions.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque said the government is aware of the difficulties faced by commuters who continue to endure long queues in MRT 3 stations despite the threat of sudden system malfunctions.

“We share everyone’s concern on the safety of our MRT-3 coaches and we are all in agreement that we need to rehabilitate and upgrade the MRT-3’s current condition,” Roque said in a statement.

“We assure the public that the DOTr (Department of Transportation) maintenance team is working overtime to ensure the safety of the entire system,” he added.

However, Roque said suggestions to shut down the operations of the MRT-3 “need further consideration.’

“While we acknowledge that the MRT-3 problem cannot be solved overnight, we must also consider the 500,000 commuters that rely on the MRT-3 system daily. Stopping the MRT-3 operations may disrupt the economic activities of these people,” he said. “We are doing all we can and we will not rest until the riding public will get the service they truly deserve.”

On Thursday, 140 MRT passengers were evacuated when an MRT coach decoupled from the rest of the train.

Two days earlier, a woman’s right arm was severed when she fell onto the tracks at the MRT-Ayala Station.

The MRT administration on Thursday said it will shorten operating hours by an hour to give way to maintenance work.

The MRT, which runs the length of EDSA from Quezon City to Pasay City, ferries about half a million commuters daily.