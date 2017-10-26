Werner penalty miss hands Bayern Cup win

BERLIN: Bayern Munich squeezed past 10-man RB Leipzig in Wednesday’s (Thursday in Manila) dramatic German Cup second-round clash with a 5-4 win in a penalty shoot-out after Timo Werner missed the final crucial kick.

Although Leipzig’s midfielder Naby Keita was sent off with half an hour left, Emil Forsberg gave RB the lead before Bayern’s Thiago Alcantara equalised as the tie finished 1-1 after extra-time to go to penalties.

When Bayern converted all five of their spot-kicks, all the pressure was on Leipzig star Werner for the crucial 10th penalty.

The 21-year-old Germany striker had his head in his hands as his weak shot was saved by Munich’s shot-stopper Sven Ulreich.

“I’m just glad I could help the team,” beamed the relieved Ulreich, stand-in for injured Manuel Neuer.

Bayern advance to the third round after the first of a double-header this week between the Bundesliga giants who meet again in the league on Saturday at Munich’s Allianz Arena.

Bayern are second in Germany’s top flight with Leipzig third and just a point behind.

“It’s a shame that this great match was ruined by Keita’s sending off,” fumed Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuettl.

“The boys can be proud of themselves, but that does not detract from their frustration that I felt in the locker room. They gave everything and were not rewarded.”

This was an action-packed cup tie as Leipzig had three clear penalty appeals before referee Felix Zwayer finally pointed to the spot.

Bayern had an almighty scare on 35 minutes when Arturo Vidal brought down Forsberg right on the edge of the penalty area.

Zwayer initially signalled for a penalty, but changed the decision to a free-kick just outside the area, which Forsberg fired over the bar.

Vidal was booked for the foul while Keita saw his first yellow just before the half-time whistle for fouling Thiago Alcantara.

Bayern had another penalty scare when Jerome Boateng clattered Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin on 51 minutes. Again, Zwayer again waved on play.

Liverpool-bound Keita was sent off for his second booking on 54 minutes when he held back Robert Lewandowski as the pair chased the ball.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Leipzig took the lead with a penalty at the third time of asking.

RB striker Yussuf Poulsen went down after the slightest of contact from Boateng, but this time Zwayer awarded the penalty and Forsberg drilled it home on 68 minutes.

The lead lasted five minutes.

Boateng made amends for conceding the penalty when his long pass picked Thiago unmarked to head the equaliser.

RB goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi pulled off the first of three outstanding saves on 80 minutes to deny Lewandowski as the hosts clung.

In the first period of extra-time, Gulacsi then denied Thiago and Joshua Kimmich with rapid-fire saves.

When the game went to a shoot-out, David Alaba, Mats Hummels, Sebastian Rudy and stand-in captain Arjen Robben all converted their penalties for Munich before Werner’s blunder sent Bayern through.

In the other ties, there was an upset earlier when Hertha Berlin crashed out after a 3-1 defeat at home to Cologne, who are bottom of the Bundesliga.

In the other all-Bundesliga ties, Wolfsburg squeezed past Hanover 96 with a 1-0 win while Werder Bremen enjoyed a shock victory at home to Hoffenheim by he same margin.

On Tuesday, Swedish teenager Alexander Isak shone for holders Borussia Dortmund in their 5-0 romp at third-division Magdeburg.

The 18-year-old Isak scored and set up a goal on his first start for the club with star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubayemang out with a leg injury

After Gonzalo Castro gave Dortmund a first-half lead, Isak showed ice-cold finishing by slotting home on 47 minutes.

The floodgates opened in the final 16 minutes as Andriy Yarmolenko, Marc Bartra and Shinji Kagawa all scored.

