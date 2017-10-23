WesCom’s Kintanar new Air Force chief

CLARK FIELD, Pampanga: The chief of the military’s Western Command (WesCom) is the new commanding general of the Philippine Air Force (PAF), Armed Forces chief Gen. Eduardo Año confirmed here on Monday.

Lt. Gen. Galileo Gerard Kintanar will replace Lt. Gen. Edgar Fallorina, who will retire on November 1.

Kintanar was appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte earlier this year to head the WesCom, an area covering Palawan.

The command is responsible for monitoring the disputed Kalayaan Group of Islands.

Kintanar was a batchmate of the AFP spokesman, Maj. Gen. Restituto Padilla Jr., and the Philippine Army chief, Lt. Gen. Rolando Bautista, among others in the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “Sandiwa” Class of 1985.

Fallorina, Philippine Navy chief and Vice Adm. Ronald Joseph Mercado and Ano belongs PMA “Matikas” Class of 1983.

Año described Kintanar as a “silent worker” and a strategic thinker.

“He is a tested and ace pilot of the Philippine Air Force. I believe the reforms, initiatives and programs of the Philippine Air Force started by his predecessors particularly [Lt.] Gen. Fallorina, he [Kintanar] can continue these,” Año said in a phone interview with reporters.

President Rodrigo Duterte will lead the change of command ceremony for the new PAF chief today. DEMPSEY REYES