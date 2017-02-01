Wesley emerges No. 2 in the world

Grandmaster (GM) Wesley So’s victory in the prestigious 2017 Tata Steel Chess Tournament catapulted him to No. 2 in the world rankings of the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

The 23-year-old pride of Cavite City, who used to play for the Philippines, earned 14.1 ELO rating in the Netherlands tournament to improve his rating to 2822.1 and jumped two notches higher in the world rankings.

So, now representing the United States Chess Federation in international tournaments, bagged the Tata Steel crown after earning nine points on five wins and eight draws in 13 rounds to pocket the €10,000 top purse.

GM Magnus Carlsen of Norway, a runner-up in Tata Steel, remained the world’s top chess player with 2838.3 while GM Fabiano Caruana of the US fell to third with 2816.9.

GM Vladimir Kramnik of Russia was at fourth spot with 2811.0 followed by GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France (2798.7), GM Hikaru Nakamura of the US (2792.9), GM Viswanathan Anand of India (2786.0), GM Levon Aronian of Armenia (2784.5), GM Sergey Karjakin of Russia (2783.4) and GM Anish Giri of the Netherlands (2768.8).

Rounding up the Top 10 were GMs Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan (2766.0), Ding Liren of China (2760.0), Pavel Eljanov of Ukraine (2759.3), Pentala Harikrishna of India (2758.2), Michael Adams of England (2755.7), Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia (2749.1), Yu Yangyi of China (2746.0), Radoslaw Wojtaszek of Poland (2745.1), Veselin Topalov of Bulgaria (2744.5), and Peter Svidler of Russia (2740.6).

Meanwhile, five Filipino players led by GM John Paul Gomez will be seeing action in the 7th HD Bank Cup International Open Chess Championship next month in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.

Joining Gomez in the masters division are FIDE Master Narquinden Reyes and untitled Xavier John Verdun while Martin Gaticales and Nelman Lagutin will play in challengers class.