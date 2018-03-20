Wesley languishes at No. 7 in Berlin

Filipino Grandmaster (GM) Wesley So settled for a draw with leader GM Fabiano Caruana of the US in the eighth round of the prestigious 2018 Candidates Tournament being held at the Kuhlhaus Berlin in Berlin, Germany.

But it wasn’t good enough to improve his standing as the Filipino wizard remained No. 7 with three points.

Caruana stayed on top with 5.5 points while GM Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan kept the No. 2 position with five points.

GM Alexander Grischuk of Russia took the solo third with 4.5 points followed by GM Ding Liren of China (4.0), GM Vladimir Kramnik of Russia (3.5), GM Sergey Karjakin of Russia (3.5) and GM Levon Aronian of Armenia (3.0).

Grischuk scored the lone victory in the eighth round as he stunned Kramnik in their own game.

The matches of Mamedyarov and Karjakin, and Ding and Aronian also ended in a draw.

The ninth-round pairings are So versus Grischuk, Caruana versus Ding, Aronian versus Mamedyarov, and Karjakin versus Kramnik.