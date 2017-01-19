Wesley resumes campaign in Tata Steel Masters

After a one-day rest, Filipino Grandmaster (GM) Wesley So will resume his campaign against GM Pentala Harikrishna of India in the fifth round of the 2017 Tata Steel Masters Chess Tournament being held in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands.

The 23-year-old So, who represents the United States Chess Federation in international events, has so far earned three points on two wins and two draws.

He is currently at No. 2 spot along with defending champion GM Magnus Carlsen of Norway, who also collected three points.

They are half a point behind solo leader Pavel Eljanov of Ukraine.

GM Pentala Harikrishna of India and GM Sergey Karjakin of Russia are in the fourth spot with 2.5 points each while GM Wei Yi of China, GM Dmitry Andreikin of Russia, GM Anish Giri of the Netherlands and GM Levon Aronian of Armenia are in a four-way tie for sixth with two points apiece.

In 10th place are GM Ian Nepomniatchtchi of Russia and GM Radoslaw Wojtaszek of Poland with 1.5 each followed by GM Baskaran Adhiban of India and GM Richard Rapport of Hungary with one point each, and GM Loek Van Wely of the Netherlands with 0.5 point.

The champion will get a whopping +10,000 while the runner-up stands to receive +6,500.

The third to seventh placers will pocket +3,000, +2,500, +2,000, +1,000 and +500, respectively.

Also seeing action in the fifth round are Eljanov against Aronian, Karjakin against Adhiban, Wojtaszek against Van Wely, Andreikin against Rapport, Wei against Giri, and Nepomniatchtchi against Carlsen.

In the sixth round, So will battle Adhiban then Eljanov in seventh, Karjakin in eighth, Aronian in ninth, Wojtaszek in 10th, Andreikin in 11th, Wei in 12th and Nepomniatchtchi in the final round.

The organizers will implement the second rest day of the tournament on January 23.