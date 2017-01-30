Wesley rules Tata Steel Masters Chess

Filipino Grandmaster (GM) Wesley So claimed the top honors of the 2017 Tata Steel Masters Chess Tournament held in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands.

So, who represented the United Stated Chess Federation, scored nine points on five wins and eight draws to rule the 13-round tournament and earn the +10,000 top purse.

He defeated GM Richard Rapport of Hungary in the third round, GM Loek Van Wely of the Netherlands in the fourth round, Gm Pentala Harikrishna of India in the fifth round, GM Radslaw Wojtaszek of Poland in the 10th round and GM Ian Nepomniachtc of Russia in the final round.

So also split the point with 2016 champion GM Magnus Carlsen of Norway (first), GM Anish Giri of the Netherlands (second), GM Baskaran Adhiban of India (sixth), GM Pavel Eljanov of Ukraine (seventh), GM Sergey Karjakin of Russia (eighth), GM Levon Aronian of Armenia (ninth), GM Dmitry Andreikin of Russia (11th) and GM Wei Yi of China (12th).

Carlsen settled for second with eight points on four points, eight draws and one loss for +6,500 consolation purse.

Finishing in a three-way tie for third were Adhiban, Aronian and Wei with 7.5 points followed by Karjakin and Eljanov at sixth place with seven points each.

Giri has 6.5 points for eighth; Harikrishna, Andreikin and Wojtaszek with six points apiece for 10th; Nepomniachtc with five points for 12th; Rapport with 4.5 points for 13th; and Van Wely with 3.5 points for 14th.

It was So’s first title this year to jumpstart the season.

Last year, So won a couple of big tournaments – the Sinquefield Cup in August and the London Chess Classic in December. He also won the gold medal in Board 3 of the World Chess Olympiad held in Baku, Azerbaijan.