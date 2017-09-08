Wesley splits point with German GM

Filipino Grandmaster (GM) Wesley So and German GM Matthias Bluebaum split the point anew in Game 2 of the 2017 FIDE (International Chess Federation) World Chess Cup second round being held in Tbilisi, Georgia.

To break the tie, So and Bluebaum will play in two rapid games (25 minutes plus 10 second increment) to determine the player who will advance to the third round.

The winner between So and Bluebaum battles 31st seed GM Francisco Vallejo Pons of Spain who posted a 1.5-0.5 win over GM Evgeny Tomashevsky of Russia in their second-round match.

Top seed GM Magnus Carlsen of Norway, fourth seed GM Vladimik Kramnik of Russia and eighth seed GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France earned their respective spots in the third round of the tournament, which has $120,000 to the champion and $80,000 to the runner-up.

Carlsen ousted GM Aleksey Dreev of Russia (2-0), Kramnik outclassed compatriot GM Anton Demchencko (1.5-0.5) and Vachier-Lagrave clobbered GM Boris Grachev of Russia (1.5-0.5).

Tenth seed GM Viswanathan Anand of India and 12th pick GM Sergey Karjakin of Russia were the first seeded players who were booted out of contention.

Canadian GM Anton Kovalyov stunned Anand via a 1.5-0.5 decision while Russian GM Daniil Dubov shocked Karjakin (1.5-0.5).

Meanwhile, Lyceum of the Philippines standout Jonathan Jota, and International Masters Haridas Pascua and Chito Garma are sharing the top spot with 2.5 points each after third round of the Battle of the Grandmasters-National Chess Championships.

Jota posted the day’s biggest upset by blasting defending champion GM Rogelio Antonio Jr. in the third round while Pascua toppled reigning national junior champion John Marvin Miciano and Garma drew with GM Rogelio Barcenilla Jr.

GM John Paul Gomez, IM Paulo Bersamina and Jeth Romy Morado are in fourth place with two points apiece.