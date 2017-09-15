Wesley whips Georgian, enters QF

Filipino Grandmaster (GM) Wesley So blasted Georgian GM Baadur Jobava in the two-rapid game playoff round to advance to the quarterfinals of the prestigious 2017 FIDE (International Chess Federation) World Chess Cup being held in Tbilisi, Georgia.

After settling for draws in the first two regular games, the 23-year old Cavite City pride completed a 2.5-1.5 win over Jobava in their fourth-round match.

In the quarterfinals, the second-seeded So, who represents the United States Chess Federation, will be up against 26th seed GM Vladimir Fedoseev of Russia, a 3-1 winner over 42nd pick GM Maxim Rodshtein of Israel.

Also making it to the next round are fifth seed GM Levon Aronian of Armenia, eighth seed GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France, 11th seed GM Ding Liren of China, 16th seed GM Peter Svidler of Russia, 29th seed GM Vassily Ivanchuk of Ukraine and 51st seed GM Richard Rapport of Hungary.

Aronian toppled GM Daniil Dubov of Russia (1.5.0.5), Vachier-Lagrave ousted GM Alexander Grischuk of Russia (3.5-2.5), Ding blasted GM Wang Hao of China (1.5.0.5), Svidler outplayed GM Bu Xiangzhi of China (3-1), Ivanchuk stunned GM Anish Giri of the Netherlands (1.5.0.5), and Rapport overpowered GM Evgeniy Najer of Russia (2.5-1.5).

The other quarterfinals pairings are Svidler against Vachier-Lagrave, Ivanchuk against Aronian, and Rapport against Ding.

All quarterfinalists are already assured of $35,000 cash prize in the tournament, which offers a whopping $120,000 top purse and $80,000 runner-up prize.

The semifinalists will receive $50,000 each.

So has already surpassed his fourth-round finish in the 2015 edition of the event.