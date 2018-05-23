Part 2 – Search for options

IN conflicts among civilized countries, diplomacy is the default setting. Only when diplomacy fails will Clausewitz’s dictum be operative. To paraphrase the general: “War is not an independent phenomenon, but the continuation of diplomacy by other means.” War should never be the first option. To his credit, the Deegong does not subscribe to this, but what comes nearest to it—the exercise of the state’s monopoly of the legitimate use of violence has been a credo for DU30. His mind-set is perfunctorily attuned to it, having risen to power as a strongman, from a city mayor to the country’s president.

The President’s perorations on the West Philippine Sea (WPS) disputes, his first major stab at geopolitics, may not entirely be blamed solely on him as I’m afraid his subalterns perhaps don’t have the balls to confront an imperious boss with sound advice that may be contradictory to his views..

Though somewhat experienced and successful in local diplomacy, having freed Davao from the clutches of criminal elements, a communist insurgency and the illegal drug menace, Duterte’s thought process in ‘conflict resolution,’ particularly in regard to China, is direct and linear: “…a problem perceived as a zero-sum game, best solution available; fight or flee…”

Unfortunately, his appreciation of this strategy permeates the political conversation, eliciting extreme responses even from his avid supporters, samples of which proliferate in social media: “…it’s a seppuku to challenge China…”; “Between national pride and survival, what should our president choose?” This is in fact a false choice.

In many predicaments in the President’s world, his reaction is a uniquely persona-based one, exposing his raw alpha male behavior. This surfaced during the WPS hullabaloo that followed early in his watch after having been gifted with the PCA arbitral ruling (“West Philippine Sea: Part 1 A discordant foreign policy,” The Manila Times, May 16, 2018).

The unfolding events could have used more diplomacy in geopolitics that presupposes negotiations and the need for compromise. This did not happen. Then came a cascade of errors. Bureaucracies already embedded in government that have specialized skills and experience could have responded more efficiently to threats but were never seriously consulted and mined for options. One such body, the National Security Council (NSC), among others was never convened.

Neophytes were recruited on the fly, anointed with responsibilities beyond their proficiency, shunting out the ‘oldtimers’ at the DFA who could have helped to devise negotiating postures on win-win scenarios with the Chinese government. There was too much on his plate, assuming personally the roles of foreign policy initiator, negotiator, decider of last resort and spokesperson; surrendering a cover for semantic “diplomatese” or outright faux pas. His choice of alter-egos in the field of diplomacy was less than stellar. His personal approach to statecraft was at best considered naïve. We have other foreign policy choices. The President needs to reach out to all beyond his immediate coterie.

One alternative could have been an approach to the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) members. These four major powers, US, Australia, Japan and India share common interests with the Philippines in maritime security from East Asia to the Indian Ocean. Instead, the Philippines embarked on a virtual policy of appeasement notwithstanding an array of policy choices

But it is not too late for the President to review his playbook. One of the leading experts that argued successfully the Philippine arbitration case at the Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague is Associate Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio, who is also from Davao. DU30 may not be attuned with Carpio’s politics, but they are both patriots who care deeply for our country. Carpio has some ideas on WPS issue which could be considered. On the current Chinese initiatives, he suggests a five-point approach (Rappler, Carmela Fonbuena, March 20 ,2017):

1. “File a strong formal protest against China’s building activity. This is the least that the President can do. This is what the Vietnamese did recently when China sent cruise tours to the disputed Paracels.

2. Send the Philippine Navy to patrol Scarborough Shoal. If the Chinese attack Philippine navy vessels, then the President can invoke the Philippine-US Mutual Defense Treaty, which covers any armed attack on Philippine navy vessels operating in the South China Sea.

3. Ask the United States to declare that Scarborough Shoal is part of Philippine territory for purposes of the Mutual Defense Treaty since the shoal has been part of Philippine territory even during the American colonial period. The US has declared the Senkakus as part of Japanese territory for purposes of the US-Japan mutual defense treaty.

4. Accept the standing US offer to hold joint naval patrols in the South China Sea, which includes Scarborough Shoal. This will demonstrate joint Philippine and US determination to prevent China from building on Scarborough Shoal.

5. Avoid any act, statement or declaration that expressly or impliedly waives Philippine sovereignty to any Philippine territory in the West Philippine Sea. This will preserve for future generations of Filipinos their national patrimony in the West Philippine Sea.”

The first point could be tweaked, like what Vietnam did, to signal the Chinese that we are opting “…for a policy of cooperation… we all look forward to a ‘Code of Conduct’ to guide the various nations on the South China Sea (SCS). Vietnam’s statement was made in the form of a request to China, appealing to its sense of responsibility as a large country. It was just an expression of concern over militarization activities which are supposed to be avoided in the proposed Code of Conduct.”

“Sometime ago President Duterte said that before his term ends in 2022 – four years from now – he will have to assert the Philippine victory in the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague in 2016”. (Manila Bulletin, May 16, 2018)

But why wait four years? This is simply passing the ball to the next administration and postpone the pain and responsibility. Some quarters, even among the ranks of Duterte allies, see this as downplaying our victory in exchange for economic benefits from China. Laying aside our sovereignty may not exactly be rape. But for lucre, we might as well call it for what it is. An apt word perhaps would be prostitution.