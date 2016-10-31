Westchester Knicks pick former Bulldog Parks

Former National University standout Bobby Ray Parks Jr. has been selected by the Westchester Knicks as eighth pick in the sixth round of the 2016 NBA D-League Draft held on Monday in New York City.

The 23-year-old Parks, who was actually the last pick in the draft, formally join the Westchester Knicks family – the D-League team of the New York Knicks.

Joining Parks in the Westchester Knicks camp are fellow draftees Max Hooper, Lasan Kromah, Dane Miller and Jason Carter.

Standford standout Anthony Brown was chosen by the Erie BayHawks as the top pick overall while the other players in the Top 10 are Jaleel Roberts (Santa Cruz Warriors), Alex Hamilton (Oklahoma City Blue), Travis Leslie (Fort Wayne Mad Ants), Chris Horton (Grand Rapids), Dallas Lauderdale (Fort Wayne Mad Ants), Brannen Greene (Delaware 87ers), Michael Bryson (Northern Arizona Suns), Keith Hornsby (Texas Legends) and LaDontae Henton (Santa Cruz Warriors).

Parks, a two-time Most Valuable Player awardee in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines, last played in the NBA D-League for the Texas Legends.

He saw action in 32 games in that conference where he averaged 4.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.8 assist for the Legends.

Parks was also part of the Gilas Pilipinas that competed in the 2016 International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in July at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.