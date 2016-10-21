Western Japan jolted by 6.2-magnitude quake

TOKYO: A strong 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit western Japan Friday, severely shaking the region and reportedly causing several injuries, damaging power lines and collapsing a house.

The quake struck shortly after 2:00 pm (0500 GMT) in Tottori prefecture at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. There was no tsunami risk.

An aftershock at a magnitude of 5.0 struck after the initial quake, Japan’s meteorological agency said.

The US Geological Survey initially pegged the quake’s magnitude at 6.6 before downgrading it.

Public broadcaster NHK quoted local officials as saying they had received reports that a house collapsed in the town of Yurihama, while fires broke out in another part of the prefecture, without giving details.

In Kurayoshi City, the fire department reported receiving seven emergency calls for injuries.

Television images showed severe shaking in the region.

“It was a shallow quake. In the past, there were a series of powerful quakes in (this region),” said Takuya Nishimura, associate professor at Kyoto University’s Research Center For Earthquake Prediction.

“It’s possible that an aftershock similar to or bigger than this scale will hit the region,” he told NHK.

“We felt fairly strong jolts, which I think were the biggest in years,” Suminori Sakinada, a local government official in Tottori, told AFP.

Bullet train services were suspended in the area, while nearly 40,000 homes were left without electricity as the quake damaged power lines, officials said.

Switched-off nuclear reactors in the region were not affected, operators said.

Japan sits at the junction of four tectonic plates and experiences a number of relatively violent quakes every year, but rigid building codes and their strict enforcement mean even strong tremors often do little damage.

AFP