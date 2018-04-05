Western Mindanao commander tapped to take over reins of armed forces

MALACANANG on Thursday announced the appointment of Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez, Jr. as the new chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Galvez, a member of the Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom), will be replacing Gen. Rey Leonardo Guerrero who is scheduled to retire.

Along with newly-designated Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Oscar Albayalde, who succeeded Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa, Galvez will take his oath on April 14.

Guerrero was supposed to retire last December 17, but Duterte extended his term until April 24.

He replaced retired Gen. Eduardo Año as AFP chief in October 2017.

Galvez welcomed his appointment and thanked the President for his trust and confidence.

“I would like to take this opportunity and I will do my best with honor, integrity and loyalty that I will serve the best that I can,” Galvez told reporters.

“My experience as a peace maker will be an advantage [of becoming AFP chief of staff],” he added.

Galvez was picked by Duterte out of three potential names submitted by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana earlier this week.

The other two were: Lt. Gen. Rolando Joselito Bautista, commanding general of the Philippine Army; and Lt. Gen. Benjamin Madrigal Jr., commander of the AFP’s Eastern Mindanao Command (EastMinCom).

Lorenzana said he was “happy” for Galvez who would make “a good CSAFP (Chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines).”

“I knew him since he was a lieutenant, very professional and competent,” Lorenzana told reporters in a text message.

“Most of his assignments have been in Mindanao, especially in Western, Central and Eastern. He knows the area and the people well,” he added.

Lorenzana has been with Galvez during the Marawi siege, along with former Armed Forces chief Eduardo Año.

For Año, Galvez deserves the position and will make a good AFP chief.

“He is one of our Marawi heroes who led and supervised the resolution of the conflict and liberation of Marawi since day one. He is well-prepared for the job,” Año said.

Galvez, Bautista and Madrigal are members of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “Sandiwa” Class of 1985, now the ruling class in the AFP.

Galvez was among the key leaders who fought the Islamic State-inspired Maute group during the five-month siege in Marawi City.

The siege cost the lives of more than 1,000 persons who include soldiers, civilians and terrorists.

In 2015, Galvez headed the Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities (CCCH) for the government’s side in the peace talks with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) but the deaths of 44 Special Action Force (SAF) commandos in the same year in Mamasapano in Maguindanao stalled the negotiations and hearings on the Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL).

Galvez also served as commander of the 104th Infantry Brigade, based in Basilan before heading the CCCH. After that, he was appointed as deputy chief of staff for operations of the AFP (J3).

Galvez was appointed to the Army’s 6th Infantry Division prior to being WestMinCom chief.

He will take over the AFP on April 18 and retire on December 12 this year.