Western Union keen on more partnerships

US-BASED remittance firm Western Union is targeting more partnerships to strengthen its position in the money forwarding segment in the country.

Jeffrey Navarro, Western Union country director, said the company is still on the lookout for more partnerships with other companies to expand its network nationwide and make it easier for Filipinos to remit or receive money.

“[T]here will be more that we will be announcing,” he told reporters following a media briefing in Makati City on Wednesday.

He said the company’s latest deal was with logistics and remittance service provider LBC Express Holdings Inc., which allowed Western Union’s customers to access and receive their remittances from 1,200 LBC branches across the country, adding to Western Union’s current 5,900 agent locations nationwide.

“With this agreement with our biggest network agents, Western Union and LBC customers and the rest of the Filipinos can enjoy convenient means to receive money from abroad with over 1,000 locations of LBC,” he said.

“We work with our agents to expand distribution. We’ve been expanding with our agents and it is a healthy rate of expansion. Definitely it benefits the consumers, the brands,” he added.

Navarro said Western Union is bullish about the continued growth of remittances from overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) particularly with the Christmas season just around the corner.

Based on data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, remittances from January to July of 2017 totaled $16.1 billion, an increase of 5 percent from the same period last year, it said.

In January this year, LBC partnered with Pera Hub, the retail brand of PETNET, Inc., to offer payout services for transactions sent via Western Union. PETNET was established to grow the network of Western Union in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, LBC Express is in the retail, corporate courier and cargo and logistics services and has a network in over 30 countries.