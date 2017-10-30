Western Union launches money transfer bot in PH

US-BASED remittance services provider Western Union announced over the weekend the launch of a money transfer bot in the Philippines through Facebook Messenger.

Advertisements

Western Union said the service allows Filipinos to request money from relatives or friends in the US through the use of a money transfer bot in Messenger.

““This collaboration underscores our commitment to financial inclusion, by connecting the world’s developed and emerging nations in innovative ways,” said Odilon Almeida, president, Global Money Transfer at Western Union.

“We are constantly looking for opportunities to ensure we are making our services accessible and convenient, at both ends of a global money transfer,” Almeida added.

The sender from the US only needs to make a few clicks to complete the money transfer request in the messaging app, Western Union said.

Both the sender and the receiver would have access to real-time foreign exchange rates, automated customer support, notifications of transaction status and agent locator prompting nearby locations.

Western Union said the requestors may opt to receive their money from major bank institutions in the country as well as from its more than 5,000 points of presence nationwide.

“Acceleration of our digital strategy is allowing Western Union to integrate a money sending and receiving market seamlessly within the Messenger Platform and we are pleased to see the Philippines chosen as an early adopter of mobile-led digital technology,” said Jeffrey Navarro, Western Union country head for the Philippines.