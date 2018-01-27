Westlake graduate Sean Crocker earns spot in the 2018 British Open

Former Westlake High and USC standout Sean Crocker has a date with the British Open later this year.

Crocker was among four players who qualified for the 147th British Open via top-12 finishes at last week’s Asian Tour SMBC Singapore Open, which is part of the Open Qualifying Series.

Playing on a sponsor’s exemption, Hagy made the most of his opportunity, finishing at 7-under-par 277 to tie for sixth and earn a spot in the 2018 British Open at Carnoustie Golf Club in Scotland on July 19-22.

It will mark the first time Crocker will compete in one of golf’s four majors.

“Very special day! First major here we come!” Crocker tweeted.

It was another solid start for Crocker, who turned pro at the end of last summer. He opted play in Europe, believing it was his best path to one of golf’s major tours.

He was particularly strong over the final two days in Singapore, shooting 67-69 without a three-putt. His final drive of the tournament was a 324-yard blast that helped him make birdie and secure his sixth-place finish.

Pavin returns to the desert

As a way to get himself ready for a big year on the PGA Tour Champions, Oxnard native Corey Pavin decided to spend time back on the PGA Tour.

Pavin, who is living in Los Angeles, played in last week’s CareerBuilder Challenge, taking advantage of his lifetime exemption as a result of winning the 1987 CareerBuilder Challenge, which was known as the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic.

“Perfect weather, great practice facilities and all that,” Pavin said about his decision to play in the event to prepare for the Champions Tour. “It seemed like a good thing to do to get ready for Florida (where he will start the 2018 Champions Tour schedule).”

It would have been a better idea had Pavin not strained a muscle in his neck prior to Thursday’s opening round, forcing him to withdraw after 17 holes.

Even with having his preparations cut short, Pavin said he enjoyed going back to the spot of one of his 15 PGA Tour wins. Pavin played his lone round in this year’s event on The Stadium Course at PGA West, which had just opened in 1987 when he won the tournament. Pavin shot 67 on the final day to beat Bernhard Langer by a shot.

Because Stadium Course was so new, many players complained and tournament officials took it out of the rotation until reinstating it in 2006.

“The fairways were rock hard and the ball was running all over the place,” Pavin said recalling the course in 1987. “It just wasn’t playing the way it was supposed to be playing. I think it was probably a year too early (to play the course), but it was fine with me.”

Pavin also remembers the event because he used the final round to help study his swing since he wasn’t playing as well during that stretch of his career.

“I remember it mostly just because I watched it on video, because I used that as a tool to see what I was doing, as a teaching tool,” Pavin said. “I remember most of the shots just because of seeing them on video a lot. If I hadn’t, I probably wouldn’t remember it quite as well, I’m sure.”

