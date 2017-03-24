WestMinCom honors fallen Marine, visits wounded soldiers in Kudarat

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Major General Carlito Galvez, Jr. commanding general of the Western Mindanao Command (WestMincom) led the send-off ceremony for Private Albino Bahian III, a member of the Marine Battalion Landing Team (MBLT)-2, who was killed in action during the encounter with the New People’s Army (NPA) Guerilla Front 73 in Barangay Hinalaan, Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat last Monday. A platoon of MBLT-2 that was sent to verify the presence of the NPAs in the area encountered about 50 militants under Tirzon Sakudal, alias Commander Macmac, a firefight ensued that lasted for 20 minutes. Capt. Jo-ann Petinglay, WestMincom spokesperson, said the fallen soldier’s remains were transported to his home in Lugait, Misamis Oriental on Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, Galvez visited the seven soldiers at Camp Siongco Station hospital in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao—Staff Sergeant Alexander Falcansantos, Corporal (Cpl) Joseph Accad, Corporal Castle Camu, Cpl. Robert Paul De Asis, Corporal Marlon Ampao, Private First Class (Pfc) Kenneth Dave Calaycay, Pfc Jared Sagaguil and Pvt Randy Borromeo, who were injured during the armed encounter. Earlier Galvez also visited two wounded marines at the Camp Navarro General Hospital in Zamboanga City – Cpl. Marlon Ampaoa and Pfc Glenn Genova—who were airlifted from Maguindanao for further medical treatment.

JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL