WestMinCom launches ‘Brigada Eskwela,’ ‘Masjid’

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom) will launch series of Brigada Eskwela and Brigada Masjid among the Muslim communities, focusing on marginalized schools and conflict-affected areas. Capt. Jo-ann Petinglay, WestMinCom spokesman, said all units under the command are preparing to assist the various academic institutions in the conduct of the 2017 Brigada Eskwela in preparation for the opening of school year 2017-2018. This aims to foster the spirit of bayanihan among the different stakeholders, she added. Meanwhile, Brigada Masjid will be launched this week before the Ramadan season starts, to be institutionalized among military units nationwide. “Just like the Brigada Eskwela concept, the Brigada Masjid intends that military units will assist our Muslim brothers in cleaning and repairing mosques in their respective areas to prepare for the Ramadan season,” Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr., WestMinCom chief, said.