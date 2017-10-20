WestMinCom sends-off troops after regaining Marawi City

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom) gave a rousing but sentimental send-off to troops of the 1st Infantry Battalion (1stIB) on Friday morning in Camp Ranao, Marawi City.

Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez, Jr., WestMinCom commander, awarded a Silver Cross Medal to Lt. Col. Christopher Tampus and three other company commanders of the 1stIB, as well as a Command plaque.

“Maintain the highest dignity of a soldier. As much as we want to have you here, we need to let you go. Our oath is to serve the people and maintain the integrity of our country,” Galvez said.

“Thank you for your dedicated service. I am so proud of you,” Galvez told the troops of the “Always First” Battalion while they were stayed in formation on a drizzling morning in Marawi.

Tampus also rendered a completeness report to the WestMinCom commander and Maj. Gen. Danilo Pamonag, commander of Joint Task Force Marawi.

“I laud the men and women of the 1st Infantry Battalion for their dedicated service and for being here at the onset of the Marawi siege. My gratitude to you for a job well done,” Pamonag said.

The unit was among the 1st battalions to reinforce the soldiers in Marawi during the early stage of fighting.

It was also responsible for the rescue of 34 hostages of the Maute terror group and the recovery of assorted high-powered firearms.

A showdown inspection was also conducted during the ceremony.

The 1stIB was set to travel back to Camp Capinpin in Tanay, Rizal for a unit enhancement training.