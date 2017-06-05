WFM Mendoza cops gold in Eastern Asia tilt

Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Shania Mae Mendoza powered the national junior chess team to a one-gold, one silver, two-bronze showing in the 2017 Eastern Asia International Chess Championships held at the Tagaytay Convention Center in Tagaytay City.

Mendoza nailed the country’s lone gold medal by topping the girls’ blitz event of the tournament sanctioned by the International Chess Federation.

She collected 4.5 points on four wins and one draw.

Mendoza defeated compatriots Daren Dela Cruz in the first round, WFM Marie Antoinette San Diego in the third round, WFM Allaney Jia Doroy in the fourth round and Kylen Joy Mordido in the fifth round, and agreed to a draw with Chu Ruotong of China in the second round.

Chu settled for second with 3.5 points while Doroy, San Diego, Mordido and Indonesian Vania Vindy Chandra were in a four-way tie for third with three points each.

Doroy officially grabbe the bronze via superior tiebreak points.

In girls’ standard chess, Chu and San Diego shared the top spot with 7.5 apiece after nine rounds.

Owing to superior tiebreak score, Chu took the gold leaving San Diego in second.

San Diego registered victories over Chandra (first round), Tin Ruiqi of Singapore (second), Nur Nabila Azman Hisham of Malaysia (third), Mendoza (sixth), WFM Juwita Ardelia Sharfina of Indonesia (seventh) Mordino (eighth) and Doroy (ninth), and then drew with Nur Najiha Azman Hisham of Malaysia (fourth).

Her lone defeat was at the hands of Chu in the fifth round.

In the boys’ standard chess, Stephen Rome Pangilinan was the highest Filipino finisher at third place with six points.

Pangilinan trounced Filipinos Gal Brien Palasigue (first), FIDE Master Alekhine Nouri (third), Daniel Quizon (fifth), John Marvin Miciano (seventh), Haince Patrick De Leon (eighth) and Malaysian FM Teh Eu Wen Aron (fourth) but lost to Indonesian FMs Novendra Priasmoro (second) and Youseph Taher (sixth) and Filipino International Master Paulo Bersamina (ninth).

Priasmoro earned the gold with seven points.