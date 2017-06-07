WGAP braces for grand Luzvimin staging

The Champion Infinity Luzvimin golf tournament marks a milestone silver staging on Thursday with the 23-team field all primed up for a crack at top honors in various divisions at the Mimosa Golf and Country Club in Clark, Pampanga.

The organizing WGAP (Women’s Golf Association of the Philippines) has guaranteed a successful staging of the event, this being the first time it is held in Luzon with last year’s division champions back in the title hunt in the 54-hole Molave team competition sponsored by Champion Infinity.

For one, the wind-swept Mimosa has been spruced up to championship form in time for the event that features the leading golfing ladies from the country’s top clubs numbering to 131.

Del Monte, which topped the Diamond division with a victory over Southwoods-Masters and Valley I at Rancho Palos Verdes last year, is confident of a title repeat on a team built around Pamela Mariano, Rhea Langamin, Martina Miñoza and Lesley Icoy.

Camp Aguinaldo, which thwarted Alabang to bag the Emerald plum, is also out for a repeat behind Josie Untal, Mabel Salivio, Janeth Agripa and Edlyn Robas while Ma. Rafaella Singson, Rutchie Albers, Imee Garcia and Danica Nagayo hope to steer Apo Golf to another crown in Ruby Division.

Victorias, meanwhile, looms as the team to beat in the Pearl Division with Maritess Mendell, Cynthia Capay, Rebecca Verdeflor and Lyn Lee Rizzo raring to showcase the form that netted them a 15-point romp over Tagaytay Highlands.

But the Luzon-based squads will be out to stop the South teams’ drive for repeats, ensuring fierce action in all three days of the event backed by Lexus, Metro Pacific, CranUTI, Great Depot, Inc. Srixon and Vermogen and organized and conducted by the WGAP.

Others seeing action are Villamor 1 and 2, Tagaytay Highlands, Forest Hills 1 and 2, Alabang 1 and 2, Southwoods 1 and 2, Valley Golf, Camp Aguinaldo 1 and 2, Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club 1 and 2, Baguio, Pueblo de Oro, Manila Golf, Bacolod Golf, Orchard and John Hay.

Focus will also be on individual competition with Kristine Torralba of Villamor aiming for a repeat in the overall championship along with Valley Golf’s Lee Eunkyun (Championship Class), Rancho Palos Verdes’ Kim Sun Ae (Class A), Del Monte’s Leslie Icoy (Class B) and Mary Ang of Forest Hills (Class C).