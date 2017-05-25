WGAP Luzvimin draws huge field

Twenty four teams, including eight from the south, brace for another spirited battle for top honors in various divisions when the 2017 Champion Infinity Luzvimin golf tournament is fired off June 8 at the Mimosa Golf and Country Club in Clark, Pampanga.

All four division champions are back in the title hunt in the 54-hole Molave team competition, all eager to make it back-to-back on a course which, offers a different kind of challenge for the competing field featuring the top golfing ladies of the country’s leading golf clubs.

Del Monte, which foiled Southwoods-Masters and Valley I to rule the premier Diamond division of the annual event sponsored by Champion Infinity at Rancho Palos Verdes in Davao last year, hopes to score a repeat on a team built around Pamela Mariano, Rhea Langamin, Martina Miñoza and Lesley Icoy.

Camp Aguinaldo, which held off Alabang to claim the Emerald crown, is also out for an encore with Josie Untal, Mabel Salivio, Janeth Agripa and Edlyn Robas expected to lead its charge again while Apo Golf seeks to re-stamp its class in Ruby Division behind Ma. Rafaella Singson, Rutchie Albers, Imee Garcia and Danica Nagayo.

Victorias, on the other hand, goes for two-in-row in the Pearl Division with Maritess Mendell, Cynthia Capay, Rebecca Verdeflor and Lyn Lee Rizzo hoping to re-display the form that netted them a 15-point romp over Tagaytay Highlands.

But the Luzon-based squads are raring to stop the South teams’ bid for repeats, guaranteeing fierce action in all three days of the event backed by Lexus, Metro Pacific and GranUTI and organized and conducted by the Women’s Golf Association of the Philippines.

Others in the fold are Villamor 1 and 2, Tagaytay Highlands, Forest Hills 1 and 2, Alabang 1 and 2, Southwoods 1 and 2, Valley Golf, Camp Aguinaldo 1 and 2, Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club 1 and 2, Baguio, Pueblo de Oro, Manila Golf, Bacolod Golf, Orchard and John Hay.

Keen competition is also expected in individual play with Kristine Torralba of Villamor defending the overall crown along with Valley Golf’s Lee Eunkyun (Championship Class), Rancho Palos Verdes’ Kim Sun Ae (Class A), Del Monte’s Leslie Icoy (Class B) and Mary Ang of Forest Hills (Class C).