WGC Mexico Championship scores

Leading second-round scores on Friday in the World Golf Championships Mexico Championship (USA unless noted, par-71):

131 – Shubhankar Sharma (IND) 65-66

133 – Xander Schauffele 65-68, Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP) 66-67, Sergio Garcia (ESP) 68-65

135 – Louis Oosthuizen (RSA) 64-71, Brian Harman 68-67, Brendan Steele 69-66, Pat Perez 68-67, Dustin Johnson 69-66, Bubba Watson 69-66, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (THA) 66-69

136 – Kyle Stanley 71-65, Charley Hoffman 70-66

137 – Adam Bland 70-67, Jordan Spieth 70-67, Marc Leishman (AUS) 69-68, Daniel Berger 69-68, Thomas Pieters (BEL) 69-68, Phil Mickelson 69-68

138 – Patton Kizzire 69-69, Rickie Fowler 68-70, Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 70-68, Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) 70-68, Russell Henley 69-69, Jon Rahm (ESP) 67-71, Tony Finau 68-70

139 – Ross Fisher (ENG) 71-68, Alex Noren (SWE) 69-70

140 – Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) 71-69, Charl Schwartzel (RSA) 71-69, Chris Paisley (ENG) 65-75