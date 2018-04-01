What a difference a week makes in Philippine football

Last week, this columnist stated the need for football to finally take the spotlight in Philippine sports.

More than twenty-four hour after, the Philippine Men’s National Team, or The Azkals, hugged the spotlight at Rizal Memorial Stadium (RMS), with a glorious and historic win over Tajikistan, with the score ending 2-1 after the final whistle, which paved the way for the national team’s first participation in the upcoming AFC Asian Cup, set to take place January 2019, in UAE.

Like any successful theatrical set-up, all the elements in March 27’s production, seemed to fall into place. The audience, or the ‘12th man’ showed up, responding to the call of The Azkals Team Manager Dan Palami. It was a resounding call to action made by the team manager, which Filipino football fans heard and gave the Philippine Team the utmost energy when they needed it most.

For most of the fans watching in their homes, they thought the stadium was empty, because only one side of RMS, was allowed to be occupied. But when the cameras panned the audience, they witnessed 4,671 in attendance, mostly on their toes and screaming mostly, giving their utmost support for the national team.

In fact, it was Tajikistan that got the first goal on the 66th minute, by Nazarov. But the Azkals wouldn’t let-up and Kevin Ingreso equalized the score on the 73rd minute, the crowd then went wild and were mostly standing up until the final whistle. Moreso, when Team Captain Phil Younghusband made his 50th international goal on the 90th minute, sealing the win of the Philippines, and creating another headline for that evening. The 4,671 crowd came in with a roaring passion, and with a never say die spirit, which the team drew from.

The Azkals Team Manager Dan Palami after the match says, “It has been eight years since I took over The Azkals. I’m just glad that finally we reached this level. There’s been a lot of hard work, and a lot of heartaches. Now that we’ve achieved this, it has all been worth it.”

Palami continues, “When I took over in 2010, we didn’t have any good result. We were just trying to compete in South East Asia. We never got to the qualifying stages of Suzuki Cup then. When I took over, we finally achieved the semi-final place in Suzuki Cup. Rankings-wise we have risen, we reached our highest ranking late last year at 117, and now we are 122nd. Back in 2010, that seemed impossible. Back then, all the SEA countries wanted to play with us, because it was a sure 3 points, but now, I’d like to think that some teams avoid us now. We just hope that with this achievement, we can bring the sport to another level here in the Philippines and somehow encourage kids to continue playing the game.”

The cast of characters or the players last March 27, from the starting eleven and their substitutes all gave this game their best shot. It also showed the maturity and level of experience that these players have had, specially those who have had international exposure with their various clubs.

Among the starting 11 that showcased their international exposure were goalkeeper Neil Etheridge, now back at Cardiff City, with their team having its 8th straight win. You have Ian Ramsay and Misagh Bahadoran, now with separate Malaysian clubs, Felda United and Perak FA respectively, showing off their skills and the veracity of their experience inside the pitch; Daisuke Sato, showing his top form and skills-set gathered from his European exposure in his Romanian club. Maiden goal-scorer for that memorable evening, Kevin Ingreso, also showed his maturity and perhaps the impact of having that AFC Cup exposure with Ceres, being able to timely respond with that header, and getting that ball to the back of the net.

The cast of characters, these Azkals players indeed showed their experience and the intensity of their performance from start to finish. As Team Captain Phil Younghusband says, “I’m just thinking about all the sweat, all the cuts and bruises, all the blood and injuries, every single one of them had to go through to get here. It’s just amazing.”

In an afc.com’s article, Younghusband says, “ It showed the spirit of the Filipino people, the fighting spirit. Even when we we’re down, we can bounce back, and I think we showed and typified it today.”

It was an interesting plot with twists and turns, a story eight years in the making, but the unwavering Pinoy spirit carried the team. For sure this batch of national team players would be in the minds of Filipino football fans for a very long time, as the first band of Azkals to have paved the way for the Philippines to enter the Asian Cup. They also represent the fruition of all the hard work of the team inside and outside the pitch, and those who came before them, who valiantly fought for the national team, or The Azkals to be where it is today.

More power to the Azkals and good luck on the upcoming Asian Cup 2019 campaign!

