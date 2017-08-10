WHAT A TRAIN!

More than a year after their engagement, showbiz couple Rochelle Pangilinan and Arthur Solinap (inset) finally tied the knot on August 8 in Los Arboles, Tagaytay. No doubt, one of the highlights of the simple but nonetheless elegant union was Pangilinan’s classic Michael Cinco gown and this three-meter train studded with Swarovski crystals! The variety show dancer-turned-TV actress posted this photo on her Instagram account just before exchanging “I do’s,” which garnered more than 30,000 likes.