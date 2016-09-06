What Duterte should tell Obama

First of all, Mr. President, please dispel any misimpressions from media that I plan to lecture Your Excellency on rights abuses against African-Americans killed by police in your country.
You need no finger-wagging from anyone regarding human rights violations in such incidents. At the same time, those tragic episodes only demonstrate the difficulties faced by law enforcers confronting suspects.
If American police, despite rigid training and protocols, still gun down people in suspicious circumstances, so too might Philippine lawmen with far less resources and personnel, and now prosecuting an intense nationwide campaign against ruthless, well-armed syndicates.
Suspect deaths in our campaign are much greater than those in America and most developed nations. But so is the crime and drugs explosion we are dealing with, leading to far more arrests and violent encounters.
Here is the true magnitude of lawlessness we face. Crime tripled under my predecessor from 324,083 incidents in 2010, the year he took office, to more than 1 million a year since 2013. And in the first half of last year, crime reportedly rose by nearly half.
Murders kill almost 10,000 a year, while rapes numbering nearly 12,000, as recorded by our Philippine Statistics Authority. There are also about 60,000 robberies, 170,000 thefts and a quarter of a million cases of physical injury annually.
All those hundreds of thousands of crimes constitute rights abuses against their victims and their families.
Assuming an average of 1.5 victims per crime, the more than 3 million incidents reported in the last three years hurt close to 5 million Filipinos, plus their families. Add to that at least 3 million drug addicts and their close relatives.
The lives and rights of those tens of millions of law-abiding citizens should be protected just as much as those of crime suspects. And yet, foreign governments and the United Nations have said little about violations perpetrated by criminals on millions of law-abiding Filipinos.
But when hundreds of suspects are killed in our campaign to protect our people from the lethal scourge of lawlessness and drugs, we never hear the end of it. And amid the criticism of our campaign, there is little, if anything, said about how we are preventing thousands of murders, rapes, robberies, assaults, drug trafficking and abuse.
The sobbing families of suspects who, for the most part, died resisting arrest get front-page and primetime coverage, plus weeks of nationally televised Senate testimony. But victims of violent crime and narcotics get little attention and sympathy.
Is this America’s idea of human rights, Mr. President? The lawless get their day in court, Congress and CNN, while the law-abiding get nowhere, and the law enforcers risking life and limb to protect our communities, get demonized?
We must slash crime now
Our critics insist we can slash crime and drugs by harnessing our criminal justice system with full due process. As seasoned lawyers, however, you and I know how long and tedious it can be to investigate, prosecute and lock up a wealthy and well-connected crime or drug boss.
Even low-level pushers quickly get bail and get back to their nefarious business, helped by syndicates and police, fiscals and judges on the take. The adage that it’s better for 99 guilty men to go free than for one innocent man to be jailed, is — pardon my language — utter bull.
Try telling that to the victims of those 99 wrongly freed murderers, rapists, robbers and muggers. And with my country’s incompetent, corrupted criminal justice system, the rule of law often allows the lawless to rule.
We are fixing this broken system. We have cracked down on police protectors of drug syndicates, including top generals of the Philippine National Police. We are exposing and investigating members of Congress, provincial governors, city and municipal mayors, and court judges with narco-links.
And we are beefing up our witness protection program, and cleaning up our national penitentiary, shutting down the second luxury homes and crime headquarters set up there by convicted drug lords.
These and other reforms will eventually make due process a credible threat against lawbreakers. But our people cannot be subjected to continued lawlessness while waiting for our law enforcement and judicial reform to take full effect.
We must ratchet down crime and drugs now, not eventually. Thank God, we’re doing exactly that, Mr. President.
As our National Police Chief reported to the Senate, since our crackdown began, crime is down by 30 percent to 50 percent, depending on the category.
That means there would be 3,000 fewer murders over the coming year. Rapes would drop by 4,000 and robberies by 20,000. Assaults and other physical injuries would decline by 80,000.
But neither the United Nations nor our international allies are cheering that. Instead, they decry the 2,000 suspects allegedly killed extrajudicially — a tiny fraction of nearly 12,000 suspects arrested and more than 600,000 users and pushers who surrendered.
Would it have been better if we relied on due process, at which the syndicates would have just laughed and continued their merry way, peddling drugs and driving addicts to murder, rape, robbery, theft and assault? And those 600,000-plus drug offenders would not give up, but keep victimizing law-abiding citizens.
I’m sorry, Mr. President, I cannot allow that. The Filipino people cannot allow that. And if the United Nations knew the data I just shared with you, I don’t think the global community would allow that.
And while I respect and understand religious and moral leaders who condemn the killings, I must ask them which is the greater evil — the suspect deaths in our campaign, or the thousands of murders, rapes, robberies and assaults our war on drugs prevents.
May I add that stopping the scourge of drug trafficking in our country, also blocks the global spread of narcotics transiting our land to other countries, including yours.
Thank you for listening to the perspective not only of my government, but more so of our law-abiding Filipinos who are now far more safe and secure under our watch.
Thanks, Mr. Saludo. I hope your suggestion reaches Pres. Duterte before he meets Pres. Obama. It really angers a lot of law abiding Filipinos to hear the criticisms against the well intentioned campaign of the present government against illegal drugs, crime and corruption. We are all pinning our hopes for a better Philippines on Pres. Duterte. Never before have we felt there is still hope for us until President Duterte emerged. God help the Philippines and our leaders with good hearts.
Well said! As an American “Foreigner” I completely agree… I am pleased President Duterte told President Obama where to go and made it clear the Philippines are not a lap dog to America, or China, or the United Nations. If the UN (a proven toothless tiger) is so concerned about the Drug dealers in the Philippines then which one of the UN countries wish to accept the Drug Dealers…The PNP can arrest them and send them in exile to the UN Country that wants them and they can protect their precious Human Rights….Not that any drug dealer was every concerned for the addicts, their family’s and the homeless children the drugs they dealt created. I Only regret that I could not Vote for Duterte. He is just what the Philippines needs and sets an example for politicians everywhere. He does what he says he is going to do…(something American politicians have not done for years) He care passionately for his country and all fellow Filipino’s. He tells the truth …Even if you don’t like it. (Neither Trump or Clinton can remember what the truth is they have lied so many times) I believe in Duterte’s vision of a Philippines that is no longer “A third World Country” but a leader in Asia and the Pacific rim. I will probably move to the Philippines as staying in America with either of the current losers we have running for President is a no win situation.
Of course that would have been the rational way to phrase it. Instead Duterte had to go to the gutter. Duterte not the US is disrespectful. It’s one thing to disagree and another to start calling names. If I were the next US president I’d threaten to start sending Filipino visa holders home on the next plane. Those Filipinos send back $11 billion a year, cut that in half and see how Duterte likes it. You think the PI is poor now?
And I’d threaten to make a deal with China to allow them parts of the South China Sea at the Philippines expense. You want to play, we can play. The Philippines will be exposed for what it is; a weak, poor nation dependent on U.S. money and military power. Go ahead Duterte and enjoy your people living in garbage dumps and at the mercy of insurgencies and Chinese power.
Love this piece. :)
Great. Exactly what ordinary people are thinking. Some innocent people will have to sacrifice for the better good of all. Rather than a lot more innocent people dying at the hands if criminals.
What Obama should tell Duterte: That happened over 100 years ago. The purpose of the G20 is to move forward, not backward. And I haven’t said anything to you. You are reacting to hypothetical questions asked by reporters trying to sell news.
Mr Saludo
Over here in America, when we think of that Hijo de Puta, Dirty Duterte, we are thinking this:
Predator Drone
Hellfire Missile
Excellent article Mr. Saludo! You could have sent this to PDU30 as an e-mail and cc copy to POTUS. If PDU30 reads or scans articles of Manila Times, he will probably asking your permission if he, himself, can send your article to the President of the U.S. as an e-mail, and offer you a job as Philippine Ambassador to the U.S. at the same time.
Because of his foul mouthed insult to obama, there will be no meeting now.
Sorry to disappoint you but the meeting was cancelled by Pres Obama after DU30 calls him “son of a bitch”. A big problem for a country lies ahead because our dear President cannot control his mouth uttering undiplomatic words. DU30 has been doing an excellent work most specially the eradication of the drug menace but he should leave giving official international statements to his cabinet people.
Well, as it turns out the two leaders won’t have the opportunity to exchange “views”. As Pres. Duterte rightly indicated, the Philippines is a sovereign country and the US president can offer little in the way of constructive criticism anyway.
When the US was “asked” to leave Subic Bay some years ago, it marked the beginning of a positive new era in US-Philippines relations. It’s unfortunate that in recent years, the US was again nudged to providing support to the Philippines in the face of China’s mischief in the South China Sea, etc. The US owes nothing to the Philippines, nor do the Philippines owe anything to the US. Let’s each pursue the best course for the good of each respective nation without undue influence and involvement of the other…but let’s also not maintain the illusion that the two nations are allies. The US has two solid allies in ROK and Japan. The Philippines can and should look to China for it’s future political and economic stability. Actually, withe the US soon to be completely out of your horizon, you won’t have a choice but to find common ground with China.
Under a possible/probable Trump presidency, the Philippines will be expected to maintain it’s own defense without engagement by the US. This is what the Filipino citizens want and expect and it is only fitting that finally the country be allowed to stand on its own. By the way…it’s what the citizens of the US want as well. So please deal directly with China on your own and we’ll stay out of your internal affairs. It’s the right thing to do.
Without the rule of law, noone is safe, even you.
Bravo! I hope that His Excellency, President Ricardo Duterte can readily digest this after all he was once a prosecutor himself and a long running Mayor for more than two decades. Mr. Obama was only a junior Illinois Senator when he run for the Presidency and was in the right place when people were asking for change against the Bush administration. Of course I cannot discredit President Obama for his 8th years of service as President. He is also a good man. Unfortunately, his own people were detrimental in pushing things forward. On this contention and a premise for change, what you wrote seemed more than valid and it is long time coming. We have always been treated as mendicants by the First World Nations. Finally, we have arrived in action. Congratulations!
Truly Mr. Saludo … some Priest , CHR(local as well as global) , a lady Senator are all clamoring for the so called “human rights” of the few hundreds or thousands of alleged Drug Lords/Drug Protectors/Drug Pushers with few “collateral damages”, BUT they seemed to be NOT CONCERNED about the plight of the millions of people victimized by SHABU … and millions more to become victims if the problem about drugs persist .
I am 100 % in favor in the application of the “rule of law” and the “due process” but some if not most of those who are suppose to implement the laws are “LAW BREAKERS” themselves.
What then shall we do ? … as for me , since I cannot offer an alternative solution , instead of going against the program of President Rodrigo R. Duterte , I resorted to fervently praying that our President would be successful in his fight against the “Drug Problem” and “Corruption of Government Officials” in our Country … for the benefit of the Majority , especially the Youth who are the Hope of our Nation.
President Duterte owes an explanation to no one; leastwise, to President Obama or Ban Kee Moon. He is right in pointing to the need of both Obama and Ban to divert the spotlight from their own failings in their respective constituencies. Mr. Duterte is, after all, answerable only to the Filipinos who have pinned their hopes and aspiration solely on him…not to meddlers eager for attention.