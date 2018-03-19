What happens to an inactive bank account?

Dear PAO,

I am an OFW, employed as a caregiver for about eight years now. Before I left for abroad, I opened an account with a certain bank in the Philippines where I deposited a significant amount of money as my inheritance from my previous employer. Up to this date, I have not updated my account. What will be the status of my account since it has been inactive for more than eight years?

Deposits of money in an account in a bank may be considered as unclaimed balances if no deposits or withdrawals for the past 10 years have been made under that account. These unclaimed balances may be forfeited in favor of the government pursuant to Republic Act (RA) 3936 as amended by Presidential Decree 679.

Unclaimed balances as defined under Section 1 of RA 3936 include credits or deposits of money, bullion, security or other evidence of indebtedness of any kind and interest thereon with banks, buildings and loan associations and trust corporations, as hereinafter defined, in favor of any person known to be dead or who has not made further deposits or withdrawals during the preceding 10 years or more.

At the outset, the act requires all banks, building and loan associations and trust corporations to submit a sworn statement of a list of all unclaimed balances before them to the Treasurer of the Philippines in January of every odd year. Immediately before filing the above sworn statement, however, the bank, building and loan association and trust corporation shall communicate with the person in whose favor the unclaimed balance stands at his last known place of residence or post office address (Section 2, RA 3936 as amended). The Treasurer of the Philippines is then under the obligation to inform the Solicitor General from time to time on the existence of unclaimed balances held by banks, building and loan associations and trust corporations. (Ibid.)

Thereafter, the Solicitor General shall commence an action in the name of the People of the Republic of the Philippines, so that a judgment may be rendered in its favor, declaring that the unclaimed balances be escheated in favor of the government and commanding the bank, building and loan association or trust corporation to forthwith deposit the same with the Treasurer of the Philippines to the credit of the Government of the Republic of the Philippines to be used as Congress may direct. The action shall join as parties the bank, building and loan association or trust corporation and all such creditors or depositors. (Section 3, Ibid.)

Consequently, if your account has been inactive for 10 years or more, your deposit in the bank may be included in the list of unclaimed balances. The Solicitor General, however, must institute an escheat proceeding before these unclaimed balances be deposited to the credit of the government. On the other hand, if your account has not reached the 10-year dormancy and no escheat proceeding has been instituted, then your ownership over the deposit remains under your name.

The Supreme Court explained the process of escheat proceedings in relation to dormant accounts in the case of Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation vs Hi-Tri Development Corporation and Luz R. Bakunawa (G.R. No. 192413, June 13, 2012; ponente, Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno), to wit:

“Escheat proceedings refer to the judicial process in which the state, by virtue of its sovereignty, steps in and claims abandoned, left vacant or unclaimed property, without there being an interested person having a legal claim thereto. In the case of dormant accounts, the state inquires into the status, custody and ownership of the unclaimed balance to determine whether the inactivity was brought about by the fact of death or absence of or abandonment by the depositor. If after the proceedings the property remains without a lawful owner interested to claim it, the property shall be reverted to the state to forestall an open invitation to self-service by the first comers. If, however, interested parties have come forward and lain claim to the property, the courts shall determine whether the credit or deposit should pass to the claimants or be forfeited in favor of the state. xxx

We hope that we were able to answer your queries. Please be reminded that this advice is based solely on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Our opinion may vary when other facts are changed or elaborated.

