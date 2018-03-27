What I learned from watching Holland vs England football match

FOOTBALL, writes Simon Kuper, the Financial Times journalist and author of the critically acclaimed book Football Against the Enemy (1994), is a simple game that has become an obsession of peasants to presidents alike. I cannot claim to be a football fan, but I know a little bit about this mania.

Every four years, when the World Cup is played, it’s impossible to separate me from a TV screen. I watch the matches as if seized by feverish fanaticism. During the World Cup, my life stands still. Ask me about Spain’s performance in Brazil 2014, and I’ll go on about the squad’s brilliant midfielders Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Xabi Alonso, then I’ll talk about the thrashing they got from Holland—5-1—after a brilliant second-half performance from Dutch players Robin van Persie and Arjen Robben. Holland reached the semi-finals but were beaten by Argentina; still, what a sensational run. I’ll also briefly mention, ruefully, how England didn’t get very far. They were a big disappointment.

Last Friday, at the Ajax stadium in Amsterdam, Holland played England in a friendly match, and I got the unexpected chance to see my first live football game. The stadium, with a capacity to seat 53,000 people, was packed. The English fans were loud and enthusiastic. They expected to win. They are looking forward to going to this year’s World Cup in Russia. They were treating this game as if it were just a practice kick-about. Holland, on the other hand, didn’t qualify for the World Cup, and I got the sense that Dutch fans came with muted hopes. There was already a feeling that they would lose. As it turned out, the Dutch put on a poor show. They lost 1-0 to England, who was mediocre. The goal was tapped into the net, and slow-rolled past the hapless Dutch goalie.

What has happened to Holland since 2014? I thought. This team, composed of a list of names that has been described as “underwhelming,” played like they were demoralized.

Here’s what I learned. Dutch football is in the doldrums. Kuper, following the thoughts of the Dutch football analyst Pieter Zwart, blames the stagnation on a few reasons, one being the technique of playing. The so-called “Hollandse-school” relies on rapid-fire counter-attacks and dense defenses. But as taught in the major football academies like Amsterdam’s Ajax or Rotterdam’s Feyenoord, the method has become inflexible and outmoded.

The solution, Kuper thinks, is to innovate, to look outside the country and get ideas, to learn from foreigners, and bring in talented foreign coaches, rather than select from the usual pool of people. New blood refreshes and brings dynamism. The trouble is, Dutch football is manacled to the ethos of a closed gentlemen’s club that resists outsiders. As Kuper recalls, the KNVB, the country’s soccer association, had the chance of hiring Jorge Sampaoli, the Argentina-born coach of Sevilla, a man credited for modernizing the “Hollandse-school.” The KNVB instead appointed another known Dutchman, Dick Advocaat. “Old pals give each other jobs,” Kuper wryly observes.

At half time, my solicitous host and I repaired to the bar for a drink. It had been a boring first half and the mood among Dutch fans was subdued. My host quietly sipped a warm, flat coke. From what we’d both seen, the players lacked spark and energy. I spoke to my host’s seatmate who reflected that, in the absence of skill, “character” could compensate. He was being diplomatic.

Evidently neither clever nor witty, this current crop of Dutch players did not seem to possess the fighting spirit and raw hunger to win. It’s a widely shared perception. Before the final whistle blew, despondent Dutch fans had started to exit the stadium. My host was perhaps more optimistic. He was pinning his hopes on the national team’s newly appointed coach, the 54-year-old Dutch legend Ronald Koeman who had won Euro ’88. It’s early days still—Koeman has yet to make an impact, but with his hire, Kuper’s point about old pals does seem to ring true.

Dutch football first burst on the international scene in the 1974 World Cup. The national team then boasted Johan Cruijff and Willem van Hanegem, arguably the greatest players the country has ever known. They got as far as the finals before being defeated by Germany. The success was repeated at the 1978 World Cup in Argentina. The glorious year for Dutch football came in 1988 when they won the Europa Cup, beating Germany and the USSR. It was a golden age for Dutch football that ended in 2014.

Comparatively speaking, Philippine football has an older and far more illustrious history. Had it not been for US colonization and the aggressive marketing of basketball, argues the Filipino sports journalist J.M. Siasat, the Philippines would have been on the trajectory of being a football-crazy nation like most of the world.

Under Spain, the country had been playing football since at least the late 19th century. The Philippine Football Federation was established in 1907. The first football tournament ever to be held in Asia, the Far Eastern Games, was organized in the Philippines in 1913. The country beat China 2-1. Our star player was Paulino Alcantara, born in Iloilo, on the southeastern tip of Panay island. He chalked up 369 goals out of 357 appearances. In 1917, the country played Japan, defeating them with an astonishing score of 15-2. We’ve long squandered this distinguished heritage. In the 2014 FIFA rankings, Japan is #46, the Philippines is at an abysmal #129.

Watching the Azkals, the country’s only viable football team, play Fiji last Thursday, was to see the state of Philippine football under a very harsh light. The Rizal Memorial stadium is dilapidated, the game was sparsely attended, and the players, though they performed mightily, are nowhere near world standard. And yet, I felt, they possessed something the Dutch players need. They had “character.”

Despite the gloominess of my Dutch host, I couldn’t help but be thrilled by the experience of watching Holland play. It’s not hard to understand how the perfect simplicity of football enthralls and ensnares the hearts of millions of people around the globe. For a brief moment in people’s lives, nothing is more important than cheering on one’s national team, following with bated breath every tackle, every pass, every goal, writes the Indian sports journalist Avishek Chatterjee.

Football is beloved in another respect. It is a great leveler. “A small nation can take on a superpower and come up triumphant.”

