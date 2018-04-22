What is Blockchain Technology?

Said to be a product of the fourth industrial revolution of the world, this radical innovation in computing, processing, and storing data started everything for the current cryptocurrency craze. By its name, and specifically with Bitcoin, the general principle behind Blockchain Technology is simply a series of decentralized information (blocks) that are publicly verified and perpetually fused in an unalterable data string (chain). It is considered to bean open ledger where all of the transactions conducted in the same network are verified, recorded and stored throughout eternity and offers a virtually secure and permanent record of information. This capacity serves as the foundation for a plethora of possible applications that span beyond commerce—from administrative functions to healthcare or even elections to Government transactions.

The Blockchain process starts by the creation of a transaction between the users (nodes) of the system. This transaction is sent throughout the network of nodes for its verification—thereby making sure that the information or transaction contained in that block is legitimate, accurate, and desirable for perpetual linkage to the chain (decentralized or open ledger).

To effect the attachment of the block to the chain, certain users (referred to as “miners”) will have to solve a highly difficult mathematical problem that requires the application of immense computing power and the art of cryptography. A process so complex that a typical computer network that conduct “mining”consumes a substantial amount of electricity ranging from a reasonable $3,000 electric bill to as far as consuming an approximate 173 megawatts of electricity (equivalent to a quarter of the average output of a nuclear power plant) or spend approximately $170 Million Dollars on electricity cost (based on USA residential electric consumption rates), just to continuously mine cryptocurrency (specifically, Bitcoin).

Should the miner be successful in decrypting the code, and thereby attaching the data block into the chain, a reward shall be generated by the system in the form of a coin or token—hence the name “Cryptocurrency” or referred to as “Bitcoin”— being the first and most popular cryptocurrency in the market. These rewards (coins) brought about the dawn of a new type of virtual currency utilized in today’s financial technology-based transactions (FinTech) and started the Billion Dollar speculative market, which grows day by day.

Looking past the features of cryptocurrency, Blockchain offers a multitude of applications that defeat most of today’s information processing and storage systems. By its nature, Blockchain has the capacity to lessen or even eliminate threats to information integrity and security—perhaps even avoid or expose corruption easily. Combined with the element of incentivizing proof of work (attaching the data block to the chain), it creates a well-monitored system that is self-sufficient, self-checking, and self-regulated (decentralized) that has proven to be an effective platform in today’s digital ecosystem.

One possible application of Blockchain technology is its utilization in a community or organization that requires a substantial amount of data processing and storage—much like how any local government unit (LGU) or commercial organizations may operate. Imagine a city-wide Blockchain system that processes each resident’s records and transactions from the barangay level up to the municipal level. This system may cover a multitude of LGU services ranging from the issuance of business permits, city healthcare monitoring, education statistics, security& disaster risk management, and alike. The same goes with a commercial organization where all the systems for accounting, purchasing, sales, payroll, marketing, or human resource may be housed in a single, unalterable, and decentralized system.

All these data shall then be placed within the local Blockchain in their true and accurate state that covers not only the fact of transaction, but also all relevant details such as the person who processed it, the time it took to complete the transaction, and the true amount of money that was transacted by the resident, to name a few. This way, all transactions may be easily verified and data loss or breach may be put to a bare minimum, if not eliminated. Also, other than speeding up the processing of transactions and securely storing data, the Blockchain is also capable of creating a local decentralized unit of currency (LGU Cryptocurrency) that may be used as a mode of payment of any fees or taxes chargeable by the LGU or the use of an in-house currency within the commercial organization.

This big step in computing indeed is a marvel to behold and its full utilization, albeit being a decade old, is yet to be achieved. That is why it is exciting to know that the world is now at the verge of discovering a viable solution to faulty or inefficient data processing that virtually eliminates human error or prejudices and at the same time, opens an avenue to maximize a new form of unit of exchange. With all these, it may be said that Blockchain Technology can indeed serve as a foundation on how computing and digital transactions shall be conducted in the decades to come.