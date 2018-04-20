What keeps banking and capital markets CEOs awake?

Prior to joining PwC, I led the corporate risk analytics and modeling team of the Philippines’ biggest bank. We were tasked to develop and implement the different risk management initiatives of the bank. I have completed several global risk certifications such as the Financial Risk Manager (FRM) program and have delivered numerous public speeches on risk management.

Given my work and educational background, I never expected that there would be a cybercriminal foolish enough to try to attack me. I was, therefore, shocked when a year ago I found in my work email inbox an item from a phishing individual or organization, attempting to solicit my personal bank information. I promptly discussed the phishing email with the bank’s CEO and other senior management members, and suggested risk mitigation action plans. The bank’s CEO appreciated my proactive approach and expressed that cyber threats have given him cause for worry. His view is supported by the report “Driving change: no magic solutions, just hard work,” which is part of PwC’s 21st Global Survey.

Specifically, cyber threats have become the top concern for Banking and Capital Markets (BCM) CEOs, with 89 percent of them awake and worried over their cybersecurity and 93 percent preparing to invest more heavily in it in 2018. This top concern has led David Hoffman, PwC US’ BCM Leader, to conclude: “There are two types of BCM organizations – those that have experienced a major cyberattack and those that will. Unsurprisingly, nothing is more likely to keep their CEOs awake at night but this. The importance of cyber protection to customer trust underlines the extent to which cyber threats are a strategic, rather than just IT risk…”

I believe BCM CEOs are also concerned with cyberthreats: cybercrime incidents jumped enormously by 113 percent in 2014 compared with 2013, based on statistics released by the Philippine National Policy Anti-Cybercrime Group.

How then do we drive change and work hard to combat cyber threats? I proposed that all Filipinos stand together and proactively fight cybercrime. Modern day heroes who would form a “Bayanihan” group that would combat cyber threats through a robust and multi-layered cybersecurity framework. A framework that would not only meet regulatory requirements such as the BSP’s guidelines on information technology (or IT) risk management for all bank and other supervised institutions, but also be easily remembered through using the acronym “LET’S ACT,” which is spelled out as follows:

L = Learn by identifying your organization’s vulnerabilities to cyber threats

Learning our organization’s risks and vulnerabilities to cyber threats may sound like an easy and simple task but is actually quite difficult to accomplish, and in a correct manner at that. This is because cybercriminals can come from internal, external, or both sources, and can use a variety of cyberweapons. I, therefore, encourage all institutions to review and test their overall business, processes, and dependencies of your process and controls for any area of vulnerability. Since cyber criminals use special browsers with strong encryption, one of the best ways for institutions to learn and identify its vulnerabilities is to have an internal or external security expert(s) conduct an enterprise-wide vulnerability assessment. An enterprise-wide vulnerability examination alerts institutions to existing cybersecurity loopholes and where they are situated.

E = Evaluate and determine the potential impact of cyber threats

After identifying its vulnerabilities to cyberthreats, an institution must then have these vulnerabilities evaluated, again by internal or external security experts. This is called enterprise-wide penetration testing, or the process where experts test the security of an institution by safely trying to penetrate the identified vulnerabilities and quantify what further exploits such, or what potential business losses will transpire once the vulnerabilities have been successfully breached. Once the institution decides to embark on this step, appropriate safeguards should be considered.

T = Train your people to detect and prevent cyber threats proactively

The institution must then train its people to proactively detect and prevent cyberthreats. One of the best ways is to establish a robust multi-layered enterprise-wide IT risk management framework.

S = Systematically limit cybercrime by sharing and working collaboratively

Given the increasing coordination of the cybercriminals, the best way still to systematically limit cyber threats is to share information and work collaboratively. This can be done if Filipinos stand together and fight cyber threats in a bayanihan approach through a nation-wide early warning system that sources its information collectively to the experience of all stakeholders, such as law enforcement agencies, regulators and individuals like us, and then warns us to give us enough time needed to mitigate cyber threats properly.

A = Assess the value and risks of the current and future technology

Banks must enhance customer relationships by investing in areas that will be able to improve customer experience, hasten speed to business, increase margins, inspire customer loyalty and minimize risk. These five main points are generally the key areas that financial institutions must look at when assessing thoroughly the value proposition and IT risks of financial technology solutions that can strengthen the customer’s relationship.

C = Create a long-term sustainable customer relationship

Customer relationships must also continue to evolve, as customers now want a service or product that is able to meet their personal and specific needs. On the other hand, one of the greatest challenges in meeting customers’ needs is acknowledging that their needs change during their life cycle. A bank must, therefore, be able to predict and give the right offers at the right time throughout the customer’s lifecycle. By compiling sufficient data in its existing database, a financial institution can develop an internal predictive analytics such as multiple regression model to predict future trends in cybercrime and customer’s buying behavior.

T = Transforming to robotic process automation (RPA)

Many Philippine banks rely heavily on siloed systems and organizational silos to process customer-facing transactions. Customers find it difficult to apply for a product online or complete an online transaction. To avoid this, banks must now start working on automating its operational process that can support its high volume of transactions. They can transform their manual process through robotic process automation (RPA).

RPA is a category of software tools that allows an IT expert to develop software or “robots” that sit on top of existing systems to perform tasks normally performed by humans. To minimize the manual processes performed by humans, RPA can automate a bank’s operational process by automatically linking the silo systems and silo organizational processes. Based on our extensive experience at PwC, we have been able to explore, design, and execute RPA solutions that yield many business benefits such as lowered cybercrime and compressed typical process activities by up to 90 percent.

LET’S ACT together now to fight cybercrime and limit cyberthreats.

* * *

Jonathan L. Uy is a director at the Risk Consulting practice of PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting Services Philippines Co. Ltd., a member firm of the PwC network. For more information, please email markets@ph.pwc.com.