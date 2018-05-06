What makes Julie Anne San Jose’s TV comeback special

Sure, she is one of the most sought after singers of her generation with sold out concerts, multi-selling albums and chart-topping hits, but Julie Anne San Jose also knows how to carve a name in other branches of entertainment.

When not belting out onstage or performing for across her home network GMA’s variety programs, San Jose can be seen sharpening her hosting skills on TV. Otherwise, she may be strutting her stuff as a model, a social media influencer and a well-loved product endorser.

Arguably, however, the 24-year-old’s most notable endeavor besides singing is acting, which she first proved in the 2008 drama series “Gaano Kadalas ang Minsan.”

Since then, San Jose has had a continuing stream of offers for TV anthologies, teen shows, comedy programs and even heavy drama series. The afternoon drama “Pinulot Ka Lang sa Lupa,” which concluded in 2017, was the last time she essayed a soap opera.

It is this one-year absence from the small screen that excites San Jose with her TV comeback “My Guitar Girl,” which premieres this morning on GMA Network.

“I’m very excited to be doing this!” the singer-actress enthused at the media launch of her show.

My Guitar Princess tells the story of Celina Raymundo (San Jose), an 18-year-old girl who loves to sing and to play the guitar but is a little insecure of her talent most especially because her mother, Adele (Sheryl Cruz), disapproves and discourages her from singing.

Yet the pull towards singing stardom proves to be strong. As she begins to share her passion with a larger audience, she will find herself caught between two guys who will fall in love with her—“Prince of Pop” Elton Smith (Gil Cuerva) and Celina’s real life best friend Justin Garcia (Kiko Estrada).

“I think it’s been a while since GMA had a musical so I am really thankful that I was given the opportunity to do ‘My Guitar Girl’ as my TV comeback,” the young artist explained.

San Jose further shared how the show will present a good balance between music and story telling. In fact, ‘My Guitar Girl’ promises to feature a song number and other musical productions on a weekly basis.

“For me, sobrang laking bagay that the show incorporates music in the storyline—something that’s not common for television,” San Jose divulged after performing the show’s theme, “Walang Kapalit.”

Understandably, with her musical background, San Jose labeled her role Celina as her most favorite to date.

“Kasi aside from acting, I get to do what I love—music. Sinamahan pa ng acting and performing. Coming from drama, I think this has to be the most light-hearted role I have done so far,” she shared.

Sealing the deal for San Jose to call ‘My Guitar Girl’ her favorite acting project too is her similarities with Celina’s character.

“Sobrang nakaka-relate ako sa character ko dito—feeling ko, ako mismo si Celina,” she laughed.

“Napaka mapagmahal niya sa magulang, sa mommy specially tapos, like me, marami rin siyang nasasandalang mga kaibigan na handa siyang suportahan,” the singer-actress further noted.

At the end of the day, San Jose hopes she will inspire her audience to be passionate about what they do—not necessarily in music singing—and pursue their dreams while keeping a good relationship with their family.

“Sana may maidulot na maganda ang ‘My Guitar Girl’ sa araw araw na buhay ng viewers,” San Jose hopefully ended.