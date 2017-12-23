What of you in 2032?

Memo to sports editor: Won’t be available to report on 2032 Ryder Cup at The Olympic Club in San Francisco. With any luck, 80th birthday party planned for that weekend.—Think we’re OK for the 2028 PGA Championship, though, as long as the hips and hearing aids hold out.—Good grief, golf, what other sport sets its major events so many years in advance? Answer: none. Fifteen years? We know about 2032 at Olympic before we know who’s hosting the 2032 Olympics? Fore! —Not to be outdone, Pebble Beach Golf Club announced it will be staging the 3000 U.S. Open, provided the entire course hasn’t eroded into the Pacific Ocean by then. Every thousand years, said Clint Eastwood, that baby’s ours.—By the way, we’re not sure Olympic Club will be able to handle 2032’s golfing greats, who no doubt will be hitting 450-yard drives off the tee by then. It could be a pitch-and-putt Cup.—Tiger Woods will be 56 in 2032 and still sending out swing videos on his website saying that his back is starting to feel really great after his 23rd surgery.—Jordan Spieth, meanwhile, will actually be shaving in 2032. Maybe. —Other things that could be happening in 2032: A’s new ballpark will open, Giants’ hitter-unfriendly ballpark will close and the Raiders, already tired of Vegas, will announce their second return to Oakland. — That was the Raiders’ shelf life in L.A., right? Fifteen years? That tells you how ridiculous these future golf event bookings are.—The Raiders break ground in Vegas on Monday, by the way. With any luck, they plunge the shovel and rankle a large nest of rattlesnakes. Or find Jimmy Hoffa. —As golf forges into the distant future, the rest of the sports world is going back in time. Bobby Knight’s ruthlessly ripping on the late John Wooden, and a boiled O.J. Simpson is getting thrown out of a hotel bar. Take that, H.G. Wells.—Raider fan running to his computer right now to email, “Hey, don’t you mean Warren Wells?”—Loved Larry Krueger’s piece for us on all the free agents the Giants should sign. Just doing the quick addition, that should bring that payroll up to about $350 million, eh? — No problem, retorts Larry Baer. Sign ‘em all and give us Giancarlo Stanton’s contract, too. We’ll just add a couple dollars to the price of a Cha Cha bowl.—If the Giants run a little short of cash, they can just melt down Brandon Crawford’s three — count ‘em, it’s now three — Gold Gloves. — We’re renaming them the Oklahoma City Blunder: 4-7, last place in the NBA’s Northwest Division and winless against the Western Conference. Things are so bad, Carmelo Anthony’s thinking about asking to be traded back to the Knicks, and Paul George is changing his name to John Ringo (we’ll give you a few seconds to get that one and groan).—Meanwhile, over in the East, the Cleveland Cavaliers don’t need Isaiah Thomas. They need Messiah Thomas. Either that, or LeBron’s going to need to start dropping 57 every game. —More Warriors Fun With Numbers Dept.: Stephen Curry, taken in the 2009 draft, has taken 4,492 3-point shots in his career and made 1,961. Klay Thompson, taken in the 2011 draft, has taken 3,267 and made 1,372. Meanwhile, the guy the Warriors picked in 2010—and was drafted higher than Curry or Thompson—is 0 for 3.—That mystery man would be Epke Udoh, who is back in the NBA this year after two years playing really well in Europe (Istanbul, Turkey) and getting decent minutes with the Utah Jazz. Udoh has played in 281 career games and is still looking for that first trey. Two of his three attempts were with Golden State, though.—Anybody have the final numbers on which of LaVar Ball’s lads had the most steals this week?—You have to admire the UCLA initiative, going all the way to China to swipe a pair of sunglasses made in France.—When the Giants vs. 49ers met for the 2011 NFC Championship, they were a combined 22-10. Sunday, when they meet at Levi’s Stadium, they’ll be a combined 1-16. Only remaining thread: Giants quarterback Eli Manning. Heck, even the building they played at in 2011 has left the building. —C.J. Beathard took so many blows last week, they’re bringing in Mills Lane and Richard Steele to referee Sunday’s game. Joe Staley has to be in there—and he might be—or Jimmy Garoppolo stays in a neutral corner on the undercard.—Yuck, what a horrible NFL menu on Thanksgiving: Vikings-Lions, Chargers-Cowboys and Giants-Washington. Thursday Night Football is wretched enough. All Day Thursday Football on a holiday is like a month-old pecan pie.—Then again, if Jerry Jones is going to guillotine Roger Goodell at halftime of the Cowboys game, we might tune in and watch.