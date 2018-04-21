What rocked the Hilton Head golf course in 2018?

After a week of golf, drinking and socializing, Hilton Head Island’s biggest event of the year, the RBC Heritage Golf Tournament, is finally finished.

But the tournament isn’t just known for the golf. It’s also something like the Coachella of South Carolina; everyone dresses to impress.

We’re taking you beyond the obvious trends — rompers and white jeans, we’re looking at you — to feature 2018’s top fashion trends at Heritage.

(Plus, we’ve already got a whole roundup of rompers, which you can check out here.)

Here are the top 10 trends at the Harbour Town Golf Links in 2018.

1. Big Sleeves

Any outfit can be jazzed up with big sleeves, whether they’re ruffled, puffed or embroidered.

2. Bright Colors

There’s nothing like wearing bright, happy colors to invite springtime.

3. Comfortable Footwear

Heritage is all about walking. And golf. But mostly walking. That’s why several women opted to wear sneakers or other comfy shoes over those six-inch heels.

4. Floppy Hats

It may only have been mid-April, but the South Carolina sun is already unforgiving. Floppy hats worked as fashionable shields from the sun’s harsh rays.

5. Maxi Dresses

These ground-grazing dresses are a Heritage classic. Not only are they as pretty as clothing comes, they protect legs from sunburns and strong winds.

6. Patterned Pants

Several women embraced pants this year over dresses, skirts, shorts or rompers. The most unique pants on the golf course were adorned with patterns.

6.5 Don’t forget the men!

How could we possibly skip the fashion trends for men? The truth is, we couldn’t!

The biggest trend for men at Heritage this year was patterned pants — especially pants from Loudmouth Golf. The company’s designs range from campy to just plain fun, and they’re worn by golfer John Daly. Not a bad endorsement.

7. Plaid

The Heritage tournament’s theme this year was “Get your plaid on,” and several spectators did, indeed, get their plaid on.

8. Striped Jumpsuits

Jumpsuits are a variation of rompers — the pants are either full-length or carpi-length, unlike rompers, which are shorts. Striped jumpsuits were everywhere at Heritage this year, many of them made in a light seersucker material.

9. White Dresses

Heritage was two weeks after Easter, which means that several women raided their wardrobes for light and airy white dresses.

10. Lilly Pulitzer

Okay, we said we’d avoid the typical trends. But we made an exception for Lilly Pulitzer; after all, there’s no Heritage without Lilly. She’s a staple every year, and we simply couldn’t leave her out of this fashion roundup.

TNS