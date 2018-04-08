What the hell is Pope Francis saying?

“And if your eye causes you to sin, pluck it out; it is better for you to enter the kingdom of God with one eye than with two eyes to be thrown into hell, where their worm does not die and the fire is not quenched.”

— Jesus Christ in St. Mark’s Gospel, 9:47-48

“The teaching of the Church affirms the existence of hell and its eternity. Immediately after death the souls of those who die in a state of mortal sin descend into hell, where they will suffer the punishments of hell, ‘eternal fire.’”

— Catechism of the Catholic Church, par. 1035

“They [souls]are not punished, those who repent obtain the forgiveness of God and enter the rank of souls who contemplate him, but those who do not repent and cannot, therefore, be forgiven disappear. There is no hell; there is the disappearance of sinful souls.”

— Pope Francis, in La Repubblica newspaper

Whether His Holiness denied hell, or as the Vatican claimed, was misquoted by his atheist friend, Eugenio Scalfari, 93, co-founder and former longtime editor of the left-leaning La Repubblica, let’s be clear on one thing: Catholics must believe in hell. Saying it doesn’t exist is a heresy that, if not recanted, leads to separation from the Church. Period.

As the first two quotations above show, Jesus Christ Himself declared the existence of hell as a place of everlasting fire, where unrepentant sinners are punished forever, and it is affirmed in the Catechism, the compendium of doctrines all the faithful must profess. Hence, those attending mass today will declare in the Creed: “He [Christ] descended into hell.”

In the Gospels, our Lord mentions hell more times than heaven. Three are in His discourse on sinful hands, feet and eyes in St. Mark’s Gospel (Mk 9:43-48), partly quoted above and repeated by St. Matthew (Mt 5:29-30).

Among Christ’s other infernal references:

“Whoever says, ‘You fool!’ shall be liable to the hell of fire.” (Mt 5:22)

“You serpents, you brood of vipers, how are you to escape being sentenced to hell?” (Mt 23:33)

“Fear him who, after he has killed, has power to cast into hell.” (Luke 12:5)

Both our Lord and the Book of Revelation, written by St. John about the Last Judgment, speak of the damned being cast into eternal fire. Jesus warns: “The Son of man will send his angels, and they will gather out of his kingdom all causes of sin and all evildoers, and throw them into the furnace of fire; there men will weep and gnash their teeth.” (Mt 13:41-42)

Revelation predicts “a lake of fire”, where the Anti-Christ, called “the beast,” and “the false prophet,” both cohorts of Satan predicted to appear in the end-times, will be cast, along with unrepentant sinners (Rev 19:20, 21:8).

The vision of hell

Anyone denying hell disavows the vision given by Our Lady of Fatima to three shepherd children in rural Portugal on July 13, 1917, recounted by the eldest, Lucia dos Santos:

“Our Lady showed us a great sea of fire, which seemed to be under the earth. Plunged in this fire were demons and souls in human form, like transparent burning embers, all blackened or burnished bronze, floating about in the conflagration, now raised into the air by the flames that issued from within themselves together with great clouds of smoke, now falling back on every side like sparks in a huge fire, without weight or equilibrium, and amid shrieks and groans of pain and despair….”

The Blessed Virgin’s six appearances at Fatima from May to October 1917 is one of ten Vatican-approved Marian apparitions, along with Lourdes, the Miraculous Medal in Paris, and La Salette (dozens more have local diocesan approval, including several this century). Further affirming these events, visionaries St. Bernadette Soubirous of Lourdes, St. Catherine Laboure of the Miraculous Medal, and St. Jacintha Marto of Fatima, Lucia’s cousin, were all found incorrupt when exhumed decades after death.

Of hell, St. Jacintha said shortly before succumbing to the Spanish flu epidemic in 1920: “Lucia, why doesn’t Our Blessed Lady show hell to sinners? If they could but see it, they would never commit any more sins and would never go there… So many people falling into Hell, so many people.”

She had previously cautioned: “The sins that bring most souls to hell are the sins of the flesh.” To convert and save souls St. Jacintha accepted painful sacrifices till her death before age 10.

For her part, Lucia, who became a nun and died in 2005 at age 97, declared: “My mission is not to tell the world of material chastisements [but]that we are in danger of going to hell if we do not amend.”

Padre Pio’s warning

St. Padre Pio’s body was also found incorrupt in 2008, four decades after his death. The globally revered Capucchin priest said of those who denied hell: “They’ll believe in hell when they get there.”

But St. Pio still assured: “I believe that not a great number of souls go to hell. … God loves us beyond understanding. And it is my belief that when we have passed from the consciousness of the world, when we appear to be dead, God, before He judges us, will give us a chance to see and understand what sin really is. And if we understand it properly, how could we fail to repent?”

St. Leonard of Port Maurice (1676-1751) had an opposite view in his admonition on hell, “The Fewness of Those Saved” < https://www.olrl.org/snt_docs/fewness.shtml >. The Franciscan friar, whose Rome sermons drew even the Pope and cardinals, and who wrote the Divine Praises recited at benediction, cited revered theologians, early Christian Fathers, apparitions, and Christ Himself warning that most souls went to hell.

Now, with Pope Francis’ reported denial, countless Catholics, most of whom won’t read the Vatican’s less publicized clarification, wrongly think no eternal fire awaits impenitent sinners. Many will then be less afraid to transgress and less keen to repent. The devil will cheer.